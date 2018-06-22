Bulgarian PM Vows to Press for Closing EU External Borders for Migrants

"I will insist on the adoption of an immediate decision for closing the EU’s external borders and admitting only people fleeing war," Borissov was quoted as saying by the Focus information agency.
It is necessary to keep refugees in special facilities located outside the European Union, the politician stated. According to the Bulgarian prime minister, the protection of borders is more important than the protection of refugees.
READ MORE: Hungarian Parl't Passes 'Stop Soros' Bill, Criminalizing Aid to Illegal Migrants
Europe has seen a major influx of immigrants and refugees since 2015, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle East and North Africa.
