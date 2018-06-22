'Get Over it': Corbyn Urges to Delay Trump's UK Visit Over Migrant Children Row

"I wouldn't have invited him and I think the prime minister's got ample reasons to withhold the invitation if she wants to… We need to say very clearly to Donald Trump. We live in a multicultural society, we're proud of it… Get over it and start living in one yourself," Corbyn told the Sky News broadcaster, referring to the scandal.
Trump is expected to pay a working visit to London on July 13, during which he may have meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order purportedly designed to prevent the separation of children from parents who are apprehended for illegal border crossings. However, a US health agency official told reporters that despite the executive order, around 2,300 children would not immediately be reunited with their parents.
