'Get Over it': Corbyn Urges to Delay Trump's UK Visit Over Migrant Children Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Friday for the planned visit of US President Donald Trump to the United Kingdom to be delayed in light of Washington's controversial policy of separating migrant children from their parents and keeping said children in detention facilities.

"I wouldn't have invited him and I think the prime minister's got ample reasons to withhold the invitation if she wants to… We need to say very clearly to Donald Trump. We live in a multicultural society, we're proud of it… Get over it and start living in one yourself," Corbyn told the Sky News broadcaster, referring to the scandal.

Trump is expected to pay a working visit to London on July 13, during which he may have meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Trump administration came under intense criticism for its "zero-tolerance" immigration policy after recent images from a detention center in Texas showed children locked up in cages. The policy has led to thousands of children being separated from their families at the border and placed in detention facilities. Almost 2,000 immigrant children were forcibly separated from their parents between April 19 and May 31 following arrests in connection with illegal entry into the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order purportedly designed to prevent the separation of children from parents who are apprehended for illegal border crossings. However, a US health agency official told reporters that despite the executive order, around 2,300 children would not immediately be reunited with their parents.

