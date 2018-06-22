Register
21:22 GMT +322 June 2018
    Former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage attends a meeting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on June 14, 2017, ahead of the upcoming European Council.

    Illegal EU Funding Persuaded Airbus to Threaten UK Over Brexit – Nigel Farage

    Europe
    Earlier, Airbus threatened to pull-out of the UK, shedding thousands of jobs, in the event of a hard Brexit.

    Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), took to Twitter on Friday to lambast Airbus for seemingly siding with the European Union (EU) to place Britain under further pressure to secure a transition deal and post-Brexit trade deal with the bloc.

    READ MORE: 'Dawning Reality': Airbus Warns It Could Pull Out of UK in Event of Hard Brexit

    He said it was “hardly surprising” that they made the threat after receiving £16 billion (around $21 billion at the current GBP/USD exchange rate) in funding from the EU.

     In May, the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled that the EU did not comply with its request to stop providing Airbus with large subsidies, which were reportedly causing US rival Boeing to lose out on lucrative contracts and market share.

    Airbus’ warning to the UK government was made in its Brexit risk assessment on Thursday, which said “This scenario [no-deal Brexit] would force Airbus to reconsider its investments in the UK, and its long-term footprint in the country.

    They also said that their warning is not intended to cause panic or chaos, but is the “dawning reality,” and insisted that any Brexit scenario would have negative consequences for them.  

    Other Brits have also taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on Airbus' potential exit from the UK, with many worried by the loss of such a key economic agent.

    READ MORE: House of Lords Pass UK's New Version of Brexit Bill

    Less than 24 hours after they issued the threat, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that they had discussed the situation with Airbus and will continue to review the possible adverse effects of Brexit on the aviation industry.

    The aerospace giant employs around 14,000 at over two-dozen sites throughout Britain, with another 110,000 jobs also relying on Airbus in some form in the supply chain.

