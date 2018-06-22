Catalan Gov't Not to Visit Any Event Organized by Spanish King – Region's Leader

MADRID (Sputnik) – Members of the government of Catalonia refuse to take part in any event organized by the Spanish Royal house and will not extend invitations to King Felipe VI for the region's events, Catalan leader Quim Torra said Friday.

"Neither I nor any member of the [Catalan] government will take part in the events held by the monarchy, and will not invite any monarchs to any event… Eight and a half months later, Felipe VI did not in any way calm and support the thousands of people who were targeted with offensive behavior on October 1," Torra said in an official television address.

At the same time, Torra noted that he would attend the opening of the Mediterranean Games on Friday, where the Spanish king was also expected to be, as the games were being held in Catalonia’s Tarragona.

Earlier this week, media reported that Torra along with his predecessors Carles Puigdemont and Artur Mas had sent a letter to the king of Spain, in which they criticized his approach to solving the Catalan problem. Torra also asked the head of state about setting up a personal meeting during the opening of the Mediterranean Games on Friday.

Catalan president Quim Torra will attend Mediterranean Games despite king of Spain's presence: "We’ll be there because it's our home, and they won't push the president and the government of the country out"➡️https://t.co/shpXdFy3Fh. pic.twitter.com/X64rfReu67 — Catalan News (@catalannews) June 22, 2018

​However, the king redirected the letter to the government, which then stated that there could not be a separate meeting with the head of state. At the same time, the government confirmed that the new Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, was ready to meet with Torra on July 9.

President @QuimTorraiPla denounces the prosecution of freedom in Catalonia and the situation of Catalan political prisoners and exiles, and regrets the Spanish king for taking sides for repression and beating, violence against peaceful voters on #1O 2017 referendum. — Joan M🎗ria Piqué ‏ن (@joanmariapique) June 22, 2018

​On October 1, Catalonia held an independence referendum, in which the vast majority of voters backed the region's secession from Spain. The plebiscite was not recognized by Madrid, which subsequently imposed direct rule over the region and dismissed its government.