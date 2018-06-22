Boy or Girl? Court Backs UK Govt's Refusal to Issue Gender-Neutral Passports

The issue of granting citizens the right to be legally recognized as gender-neutral is a growing problem, particularly in the West.

A High Court judge ruled against a legal challenge which opposed the British government’s refusal to issue gender-neutral passports, The Independent reported on Friday.

The issue was taken to court after campaigners argued that having to identify as either Male or Female in the passport application process violates the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) as it is “inherently discriminatory,” and should therefore be ruled unlawful.

READ MORE: 'Get Some Skirts': UK School Orders Boys to Wear Skirts Instead of Shorts

“At present I am not satisfied, for the reasons which I have set out, that the current policy of HM Passport Office is unlawful,” Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said on June 22 during his verdict.

However, the judge’s ruling sets a precedent against the issuing of gender-neutral passports, though the government can do so if it wishes.

Furthermore, the judge said the laws and rights outlined in the ECHR are “open to interpretation” so the ruling could be overturned, especially if there’s a change in legislation or if other findings come to light.

He also called on the UK government to “consider to what extent if any, in an age of increasing social and legal awareness and acceptance of the importance of issues relating to diversity and equality, the recording of an individual’s sex and/or gender in official and other documentation is justified”.

READ MORE: 'Mothers Have Wept': Will Norway's National Anthem Become Gender-Neutral?