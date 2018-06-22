Register
    People hold placards and Israeli and Union flags outide the Royal Courts of Justice as Jewish groups rally in London on August 31, 2014

    Labour Slammed Over Choice of Jewish Lawyer With Alleged Anti-Semitic Views

    © AFP 2018 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Europe
    0 01

    The appointment of a top lawyer with links to people accused of espousing anti-Semitism has come as a new setback for Britain’s Labour Party.

    Gordon Nardell, who is Jewish, was recently announced as Labour’s new in-house counsel.

    In light of the newly emerged revelations about Nardell’s dubious connections, Luciana Berger, a Labour party MP of Jewish origin, said that she trusted Labour’s handling of the anti-Semitism issue.

    Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Ex-London Mayor Livingstone Quits Labour Party Over Anti-Semitism Scandal
    She urged the party’s governing body, the National Executive Committee, to reconsider Nardell’s appointment, The Times of Israel wrote.

    In a message to the Jewish Labour Movement, the party’s deputy leader, Tom Watson, admitted that Labour’s problems with anti-Semitism had worsened over the past year and that he was “ashamed” to see anti-Semitism “ignored, or minimized, or excused” by some fellow party members.

    In October of last year, Gordon Nardell reportedly described as “anti-Labour nonsense” a motion discussed at a local party meeting which condemned the NEC’s failure to expel former London mayor, Ken Livingstone.

    Livingston, who is a close ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, quit the party after a two-year investigation into repeated assertions that Hitler supported Zionism.

    According to a report published earlier this month by David Collier, a blogger and researcher, Nardell has been praised by Elleanne Green, the founder of the controversial Palestine Live Facebook group.

    He also appears to have '“liked'” a post which claims that the Jewish Labor Movement’s aim “remains to prevent Jewish members and others criticizing Israeli policies.”

    READ MORE: 'Anti-Semitism Isn't Prevalent in Labour', But Present in UK Society — Activist

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been criticized for his perceived inaction on anti-Semitism within the party ranks, which prompted an escalating row between his critics and supporters and culminated in a protest rally outside Parliament in March.

    Responding to the mounting criticism,  Jeremy Corbyn said that he would not "tolerate any form of anti-Semitism that exists in or around our party and movement."

    He acknowledged that anti-Semitic attitudes had "surfaced more often in [Labour's] ranks in recent years" and emphasized the need for a "deeper understanding of what constitutes anti-Semitism."

    Tags:
    row, anti-Semitism, appointment, top lawyer, British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Gordon Nardell, United Kingdom
