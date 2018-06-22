German Islamic Center Reportedly Collects Donations for Hezbollah

The Jerusalem Post, citing German intelligence reports, reported that the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah “functions as a point of contact for Shiite Muslims” at Bremen’s Al-Mustafa Islamic center.

German intelligence operating in Bremen unveiled a report stating that “The Al-Mustafa Community center supports Hezbollah in Lebanon, especially by collecting donations,” The Jerusalem Post wrote on Friday.

The media outlet reported that the exact amount of funds transferred from the movement’s proponents in Germany to Lebanon was not mentioned, and it was unclear if the country was involved in anti-terror financing at the moment covering Hezbollah funding streams within Bremen and across Germany.

The report suggests that there are some 60 Hezbollah supporters in the Al-Mustafa community, while the number of participants in various events held at the center could be up to 800. According to The Post, the community’s website features pictures of children dressed in the green and yellow colored combat-style clothes which are associated with the movement.

The media outlet cited intelligence documents from 2017, which claimed that around 950 Hezbollah operatives raise funds in Germany and recruit new members.

Hezbollah is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US, Canada and the Arab League, whereas the EU and Germany only classified its military wing as a terrorist entity.

The movement was engaged in a number of military conflicts with Israel, including in 2006 when Tel Aviv’s forces entered Lebanon in response to a cross-border raid by Hezbollah that left several Israeli soldiers dead. The subsequent conflict lasted 34 days and ended with an UN-brokered ceasefire.