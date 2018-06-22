Register
17:57 GMT +322 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah speaks on a screen via a video link during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the death of Hezbollah top commander, Mustafa Badreddine, who was killed in an explosion in Damascus, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 14, 2018

    German Islamic Center Reportedly Collects Donations for Hezbollah

    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 05

    The Jerusalem Post, citing German intelligence reports, reported that the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah “functions as a point of contact for Shiite Muslims” at Bremen’s Al-Mustafa Islamic center.

    German intelligence operating in Bremen unveiled a report stating that “The Al-Mustafa Community center supports Hezbollah in Lebanon, especially by collecting donations,” The Jerusalem Post wrote on Friday.

    The media outlet reported that the exact amount of funds transferred from the movement’s proponents in Germany to Lebanon was not mentioned, and it was unclear if the country was involved in anti-terror financing at the moment covering Hezbollah funding streams within Bremen and across Germany.

    READ MORE: Israel Denies Presence of Disguised Iranian, Hezbollah Troops in Southern Syria

    The report suggests that there are some 60 Hezbollah supporters in the Al-Mustafa community, while the number of participants in various events held at the center could be up to 800. According to The Post, the community’s website features pictures of children dressed in the green and yellow colored combat-style clothes which are associated with the movement.

    An official carries a plastic barrel outside the apartment of 29-year-old Sief Allah H., in Cologne, Germany, June 15, 2018, a Tunisian man who was detained on June 13, 2018, suspected of planning an Islamist-motivated attack and the manufacturing of a biological weapon using ricin
    © REUTERS / Thilo Schmuelgen
    Man Arrested in Germany Was Planning Biological Terror Attack
    The media outlet cited intelligence documents from 2017, which claimed that around 950 Hezbollah operatives raise funds in Germany and recruit new members.

    Hezbollah is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US, Canada and the Arab League, whereas the EU and Germany only classified its military wing as a terrorist entity.

    The movement was engaged in a number of military conflicts with Israel, including in 2006 when Tel Aviv’s forces entered Lebanon in response to a cross-border raid by Hezbollah that left several Israeli soldiers dead. The subsequent conflict lasted 34 days and ended with an UN-brokered ceasefire.

    Related:

    Israel Denies Presence of Disguised Iranian, Hezbollah Troops in Southern Syria
    Hezbollah Vows to Leave Syria Only on Assad's Request
    Israel’s Navy Trains to Defend Mediterranean Gas Rigs from Hezbollah Attack
    Hezbollah, Iran-Backed Forces Won't Take Part in South Syria Assault – Source
    Hezbollah Leader Says Israel Enters Lebanese Airspace Every Day – Reports
    Tags:
    Hezbollah, Lebanon, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse