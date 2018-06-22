French President Macron Didn't Call Philippines Rodrigo Duterte a ‘Role Model’

During the Hamburg Summit from July 7 to 8 in 2017, the G20 participants talked about terrorism as one of their main topics in the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly said in 2017 that President Rodrigo Duterte was a "role model" for the way in which he was handling his war on drugs and terrorism in the Philippines.

"The world may not agree, but let's admit. Duterte is a role model," Macron allegedly said as newsfoxchannel.com reported.

An adviser to Macron's office stated that the French president did not make such a comment.

"It is fake news," the adviser said.

Similar reports and articles have been circulated on Facebook and on other social media platforms.