French President Macron Didn't Call Philippines Rodrigo Duterte a ‘Role Model’

French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly said in 2017 that President Rodrigo Duterte was a "role model" for the way in which he was handling his war on drugs and terrorism in the Philippines.
"The world may not agree, but let's admit. Duterte is a role model," Macron allegedly said as newsfoxchannel.com reported.
An adviser to Macron's office stated that the French president did not make such a comment.
"It is fake news," the adviser said.
Similar reports and articles have been circulated on Facebook and on other social media platforms.
