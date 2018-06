MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon and his wife have been charged with embezzlement of state funds, BFMTV reported on Friday citing sources.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, Fillon has been charged with embezzlement of state funds to give fake jobs to members of his family. The ex-premier has also been charged with complicity, concealment and neglect of his duties when filing tax returns.

