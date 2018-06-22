A 21-year-old woman has been sentenced to serve 28 months in prison for failing to alert authorities about her friend's plan to launch a stabbing terror attack in London.

Rizlaine Boular plotted to attack unsuspecting civilians in Westminster with a knife, in a *Daesh-inspired terror attack which a previous court hearing said she planned to launch “imminently.”

Her friend who was sentenced today at the Old Bailey in London, Khawla Barghouthi, faces deportation to Tunisia for not alerting the police of Rizlaine’s deadly plans.

She admitted the charge and allegedly allowed Boular to practice carrying out a knife attack in her London flat.

22-year-old Rizlaine Boular pleaded guilty to “preparing acts of terrorism” last week. She was sentenced to life imprisonment and will serve a minimum of 16 years.

She plotted to launch the terror attack last April, and her sister, Safaa Boular, who was in police custody for attempting to travel to Syria to become a Daesh bride, gave her the idea.

Mina Dich, Rizlaine Boular's mother, previously admitted helping her prepare for the attack and will serve up to 12 years in prison.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

