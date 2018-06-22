UK Woman Sues NHS Over Orgasm-Killing Blunder, Gets $2 Million Payout

A British woman has been diagnosed with a rare condition known as cauda equina syndrome, leaving her with permanent nerve damage, affected bladder and bowel control, but most importantly – for her – a ruined sex life.

Forty-five year-old Ginny Atchinson received a 1.5 million pound ($2 million) payout from the UK National Health Service (NHS) as it took doctors years to diagnose a rare and painful condition that eventually left her with irreversible nerve damage.

READ MORE: 'Dodgy Mickey Mouse Figures': Opposition on Theresa May's Brexit NHS Dividends

According to Ginny, the medics’ failure to diagnose and treat her properly has also left her unable to feel sexual pleasure – something which concerns her the most.

“I was always a very sexual person. I enjoyed being intimate, having sex at least a few times a week when I was in a relationship. I’d been having sex regularly since I was 16. But I didn’t realize how important that was to me until it was gone,” she revealed, adding that she’d poured her funds into sex toys and vibrators to orgasm again but all to no avail.

The woman explained that it was in 2008 that she began experiencing pain in her lower back, but took it for a pulled muscle – two years later, the condition worsened and the severe pain was paired with an “electric-shock-type sensation” in her legs.

As she visited A&E at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, medics suspected she had slipped a disc in her back and didn’t send her for an MRI scan. Over the following months, the pain became unbearable and she was “struggling to pass urine, which is a key symptom of cauda equina syndrome,” but her doctor still didn’t refer her for an MRI.

READ MORE: UK Has Failed to Eliminate Deficit Despite Cuts to NHS, Police – Labour Official

It was only in 2011 that the doctor sent her for a scan, which revealed that a slipped disc was pressing on her nerves in the lower back – albeit Ginny thinks that this was misreported, because she wasn’t referred for surgery.

Everything changed in the ensuing months when she failed to pass urine for over 24 hours and went straight to the doctor as she couldn’t feel anything – that’s when she first heard of cauda equina syndrome and was rushed into surgery.

“Doctors warned me I might not be able to walk again. I woke up from the surgery and the first thing they said was to wiggle my toes. I could still do that, but unfortunately there was lots of damage. I still can’t feel the saddle area and it’s just got worse since then. I have tried everything to help it – I’ve looked at the psychology of it, physical treatment, anything I can – but I have come to terms with the fact that my sexual feeling isn’t going to come back.”

While Ginny’s been struggling to walk long distances and had to give up her job in 2011, she says that being deprived of sex is the worst part of her condition, and believes that could have been reversed had she been diagnosed and treated earlier.

“You never think you will stop having sex in your 40s. It was always important to me and, although I am now single, I really miss that intimacy. I was with somebody at the time, but I haven’t been able to be intimate since this happened, and I probably never will again,” she said.

READ MORE: 'It's Not Child's Birthday': Professor on May's Drive for NHS Budget Rise

In 2013, she started taking legal action against Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, and finally they agreed to pay her compensation.

“We deeply regret that the standard of care was inadequate and the distress caused to Ms. Atchinson. Patient safety is our first priority and we have developed and implemented a new protocol with our healthcare partners improving our response to suspected cauda equina syndrome. We also shared the results of an investigation into the case with staff, to minimize the likelihood of a similar incident happening again,” Dr. Venu Harilal, Medical Director at Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust said.

Critics of the NHS have on numerous occasions linked doctors’ incompetence to healthcare’s insufficient funding. In a speech on June 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May promised that by 2023-2024, the NHS England budget would increase by 20.5 billion pounds ($27.2 billion) – 394 million pounds ($524 million) a week higher in real terms.