Register
14:33 GMT +322 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Migrants are seen in a rubber dinghy as they are rescued by the crew of the Mission Lifeline rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, June 21, 2018

    Carpe Diem: Italy Moves to Seize Two German NGO-Run Migrant Rescue Ships

    © REUTERS / Hermine Poschmann/Misson-Lifeline/Handout
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2170

    Europe is deeply divided on how best to handle a recent massive influx of migrants from North Africa and the Middle East attempting to reach the continent.

    Italy says it will seize two migrant rescue ships in the Mediterranean, citing doubts over their legal status.

    Italian authorities said the Lifeline and Seefuchs, operated by the German migrant rescue group Mission Lifeline, were "illegally" flying the Dutch flag."

    Migrants waits to disembark from the Vos Hestia ship as they arrives in the Crotone harbour, Italy, after being rescued by Save the Children crew in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, June 21, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini/File photo
    Italy Denies Entry to Another Migrant Rescue Ship - Interior Minister
    The 32-meter-long rescue ship Lifeline with 226 migrants on board had requested entry to enter an Italian port after it plucked  hundreds of EU-bound refugees from two rubber boats off the coast of Libya.

    Even though Italian Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-immigrant League party, warned that the migrants "will only see Italy on a postcard," Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said that the Lifeline would be escorted “to an Italian port to conduct a probe" and that the migrants will be transferred onto Italian coast guard boats.

    The Netherlands has denied responsibility for the boat, which they said is not registered in the country.

    "They have a Dutch flag, but they are not registered in the Netherlands, and therefore are not under Dutch state flag responsibility," Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesman Lennart Wegewijs said.

    Matteo Salvini earlier threatened to prevent charity vessels carrying migrants from docking in Italy, saying that the Italian Coast Guard would rescue the refugees at sea.

    The incident comes as increased migration to Europe has fueled the rise of anti-immigration parties across the EU and highlights rifts in the bloc over how to deal with huge numbers of people fleeing to Europe.

    An emergency "mini-summit" will be held in Brussels on Sunday to discuss the immigration issue ahead of a full EU summit scheduled for later this month.

    On Thursday, the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, threatened to pull out of  Sunday’s “mini-summit” and was only persuaded to attend by repeated phone calls by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    A draft accord for the meeting this Sunday was withdrawn after Conte objected to pressure on Italy and other countries with external EU borders, to take back illegal migrants refused entry at Germany’s borders.

    READ MORE: Spain Accepts Aquarius Migrant Ship Amid Italy-France Dispute

    Four Central European states — critics of EU policy – have said they will boycott Sunday’s talks.

    According to the UN, over 1,000 migrants have died in the Mediterranean this year, with at least 220 drowning off the Libyan coast within the past two days.

    Related:

    Italy Denies Entry to Another Migrant Rescue Ship - Interior Minister
    Spain Accepts Aquarius Migrant Ship Amid Italy-France Dispute
    Tags:
    EU "mini-summit", migrant ship, seisure, tensions, Italian Coast Guard, Danilo Toninelli, Matteo Salvini, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok