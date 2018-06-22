Man Claiming to Have Bomb at a London Rail Terminal Arrested - Police

A man who claimed to have a bomb at the Charing Cross Terminal in central London has been detained, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Earlier in the day, the Charing Cross station had been evacuated and closed as a precaution following reports of a man going onto the tracks and claiming to have a bomb.

"Officers are currently assisting the British Transport Police at Charing Cross train station following a report of a man acting suspiciously. The station has been evacuated as a precaution and is currently closed," Scotland Yard said.

We are currently dealing with an incident at Charing Cross station following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to have a bomb. The station has been evacuated as a precaution and no services are currently stopping at the station. Please check with @TfL before you travel — BTP (@BTP) 22 июня 2018 г.

A few minutes later the Transport Police announced that the suspect had been arrested.

A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested. We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible would like to thank passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during this incident. — BTP (@BTP) 22 июня 2018 г.

Witnesses said they saw several police vehicles going down the street to Charing Cross station.

Man running down the tracks claiming to have a bomb at Charing Cross Station @NetworkRailCHX pic.twitter.com/giRL7c517U — Bill (@BillTwittor) 22 июня 2018 г.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

The terror threat has remained high in the European Union in recent years. The United Kingdom has faced a number of bloody terror acts, most notably the attack on London's Westminster Bridge and parliament grounds in March 2017, as well as a concert bombing in Manchester on May 22, 2017.