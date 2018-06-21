UK Beauty Queen Who 'Sold Her Soul to Reality TV' Found Dead

Sophie Gradon had previously tweeted about loss of meaning in life, expressing an incredible fear of solitude and detailing her multiple phobias.

Love Island 2016 star Sophie Gradon, who claimed to have "sold her soul to reality TV" was found dead at her parents' home near Newcastle last night, The Daily Mail wrote.

RIP Sophie Gradon from Last Years show, gone far too soon. ❤️ #lovelsland pic.twitter.com/AqmOssLkX5 — Love Island (@LoveIslandReact) 21 июня 2018 г.

The 32 year-old rose to fame after she won the beauty pageant "Miss Britain" back in 2009. Separately, she attracted loads of attention due to her unselfconscious way of expressing her views and acting in front of the camera. The press service for the television channel ITV, which broadcasts the wildly popular show Love Island, in which the woman starred in 2016, expressed their condolences to her family and friends.

Gradon is believed to have suffered from long-lasting depression lately, which she told her subscribers about on her Twitter account.

"Hi guys, no not dead just battling a little bit of depression. I'll come back I promise x." she notably tweeted in September. Last year's pessimism, however, gave way to much more inspiring posts this April and May.

"Thinking back to when I became a total recluse, afraid to go out anywhere bc of crippling anxiety & how different my life is now!!!" Sophie noted in one of her posts two months ago.

RIP Sophie Gradon. Mental health is a real thing. It affects many many people including myself. The world fails people who suffer from it. Another suicide that could have been prevented. Rest Easy Pain Free #LoveIsland #SophieGradon 👼🏼 — Jay Moore (@jaycmoore90) 21 июня 2018 г.

I don't know why or how Sophie Gradon died so young. But this very sad story reminds us that a person can have everything and feel like nothing. Depression is an auto-immune condition of the emotions. It can kill without leaving a mark. #ripsophie pic.twitter.com/VXj3lrND0a — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) 21 июня 2018 г.

For a reality show like #LoveIsland, Sophie Gradon was an inspiring and powerful woman, but you never know what goes on underneath. It is such a sad loss. RIP Sophie pic.twitter.com/CR3wdAmwxW — super TV (@superTV247) 21 июня 2018 г.

Re watching love Island season 2 and all you need is a friend😢❤️ @kadymcdermottx @sophiegradon RIP pic.twitter.com/5PtxAwoUT7 — Serena May Patterson (@SerenaMay123) 21 июня 2018 г.

Love Island should pay tribute to Sophie Gradon tonight and do a montage of her time in the villa! Showing everyone how beautiful she was and make everyone anywhere you shouldn't suffer in silence if you have mental health, reach out! ❤️❤️❤️ #LoveIsland — Ryan Ruckledge (@ryruckledge) 21 июня 2018 г.

