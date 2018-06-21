Register
    A picture taken on March 16, 2017 shows policemen standing guard near migrants at the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, almost a year after an EU-Turkey deal

    There Will Be No 'Guantanamo Bay for Illegal Migrants' in Europe – Commissioner

    101

    The European Union is looking for ways to stem the tide of asylum seekers from troubled North African and Middle Eastern countries crossing the Mediterranean by boat in a desperate effort to reach European shores.

    EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos has categorically ruled out the creation of detention centers for illegal migrants seeking asylum in Europe.

    “I want to be very clear on that. I'm against a Guantanamo Bay for migrants," Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told a news briefing in Brussels on Thursday.

    "This is something that is against our European values," he added.

    Avramopoulos said that the bloc plans to have “regional disembarkation platforms" opened in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Niger and Tunisia in its effort “to significantly intensify our cooperation” with these countries."

    Migrants wait to disembark from the Vos Hestia ship as they arrive at the Crotone harbour, after being rescued by a Save the Children crew in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, in Crotone, Italy June 21, 2017.
    Italy's Refusal to Accept Migrant Ship 'a Way to Provoke Reaction From EU' - Analyst
    He added that the countries that cooperate with the EU in this effort would be rewarded with “increased financial and material support."

    However, none of the abovementioned countries has so far agreed to take part in the program.

    Immigration-related issues are high on the agenda of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s two-day trip to Jordan and Lebanon.

    Speaking to students at the German-Jordanian University in Amman, the chancellor also discussed the problem of refugees in Germany who she said pose a "big challenge" in terms of organizational issues and keeping control over the situation.

    READ MORE: EU Seeks to Turn Balkans Into 'Parking Lot for Migrants' — Serbian MP

    When asked by a female student about racism in Germany and whether foreigners needed to worry about the rise of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Angela Merkel tried to assuage the young woman by saying that “All things considered, you don't need to worry."

    At home Angela Merkel is facing a rebellion over immigration in the ranks of her own conservative partnership with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the head of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), a partner with Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the ruling conservative coalition, having given her until July 1 to negotiate individual agreements with Germany's neighbors to allow Berlin to turn back refugees who have already been registered in another EU country.

