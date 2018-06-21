There Will Be No 'Guantanamo Bay for Illegal Migrants' in Europe – Commissioner

The European Union is looking for ways to stem the tide of asylum seekers from troubled North African and Middle Eastern countries crossing the Mediterranean by boat in a desperate effort to reach European shores.

EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos has categorically ruled out the creation of detention centers for illegal migrants seeking asylum in Europe.

“I want to be very clear on that. I'm against a Guantanamo Bay for migrants," Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told a news briefing in Brussels on Thursday.

"This is something that is against our European values," he added.

Avramopoulos said that the bloc plans to have “regional disembarkation platforms" opened in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Niger and Tunisia in its effort “to significantly intensify our cooperation” with these countries."

He added that the countries that cooperate with the EU in this effort would be rewarded with “increased financial and material support."

However, none of the abovementioned countries has so far agreed to take part in the program.

Immigration-related issues are high on the agenda of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s two-day trip to Jordan and Lebanon.

Speaking to students at the German-Jordanian University in Amman, the chancellor also discussed the problem of refugees in Germany who she said pose a "big challenge" in terms of organizational issues and keeping control over the situation.

When asked by a female student about racism in Germany and whether foreigners needed to worry about the rise of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Angela Merkel tried to assuage the young woman by saying that “All things considered, you don't need to worry."

At home Angela Merkel is facing a rebellion over immigration in the ranks of her own conservative partnership with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the head of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), a partner with Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the ruling conservative coalition, having given her until July 1 to negotiate individual agreements with Germany's neighbors to allow Berlin to turn back refugees who have already been registered in another EU country.