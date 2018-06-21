Ex-Gangster Claims BBC is Fueling 'Black-On-Black Violence' in UK

Drill songs have been identified as one of the driving factors of rising gang violence between youths throughout the UK, in addition to intensifying turf wars.

Ex-rapper Simeon Moore, who was known as Zimbo and is a former gang member, said the BBC’s 1Xtra radio station is condoning and fueling “black-on-black” violence by broadcasting drill songs, The Evening Standard reported on Thursday.

READ MORE: Banning Music "Won't Stop Kids Dying" — Says Founder of UK's 1st Hip-Hop School

The former gangster is making a documentary about the music genre’s role in the ongoing crime surge and warned that the BBC is happy to broadcast tracks peddling violence as long as it’s “black-on-black.”

He said his request to interview the station’s head of programs for the documentary, which will be released and broadcast next month, was not granted.

Drill songs, which are under the subset of trap music, typically feature graphic and threatening lyrics associated with crime, and can sometimes target rival gangs or individuals.

A BBC 1Xtra spokesperson said it chooses which songs to play based on “musical merit, lyrical suitability and tone,” and said they take their editorial guidelines very seriously.

"I want to know what these strict editorial guidelines are, because from where I’m standing, it’s as if it’s OK to speak about violence if it’s black-on-black violence,” the ex-rapper said.

"Urban gang wars are deadly, they destroy lives and whole communities. So when you have the biggest urban radio station in the UK [BBC 1Xtra] playing music that legitimizes these activities it really does mean that these things have become part of our everyday life."

Earlier this month, a judge placed restrictions on the lyrics and videos of a well-known drill group, potentially setting a precedent for other judges in the UK to follow to tackle this controversial genre of music.

READ MORE: ‘Distasteful’ and ‘Disturbing’: UK Music Group Banned From Making Music in UK