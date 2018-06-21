Register
16:46 GMT +321 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak (R) speaks during a press conference at the Polish Embassy in London. (File)

    Poland Plans to Buy Anti-Submarine Choppers - Defense Minister

    © AFP 2018 / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland is adjusting its plans to equip the armed forces based on the alleged threat emanating from the East, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

    In particular, Mariusz Blaszczak said that Poland's helicopters procurement program was changing, and stressed that the current priority for Warsaw was "the purchase of anti-submarine helicopters." Previously, Polish troops had only been prepared to participate in peacekeeping missions.

    "Our predecessors [in the government] counted on good relations with Russia and were convinced that no threats should be expected from the East," Blaszczak said in a speech, reportedly noting that there allegedly was a zone of instability beyond Polish eastern borders.

    He noted that in a few months a tender for the purchase of new attack helicopters would be announced.

    READ MORE: Amazon Military Program Invades Poland to Poach Best Troops

    US soldiers are pictured prior the beginning of the official welcoming ceremony of NATO troops in Orzysz, Poland, on April 13, 2017.
    © AFP 2018 / Wojtek RADWANSKI
    Former Commander of US Army in Europe Warns Against Permanent US Base in Poland
    Over the past years, the United States and other NATO members have been increasing their military build-up in Eastern Europe and the Baltic countries, citing the need for protection from alleged Russian aggression.

    Moscow has repeatedly stated it would never attack any NATO ally.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the Western military alliance was aware of this Russian stance but uses alleged Russian aggression as a pretext for boosting its military build-up near the Russian borders.

    Related:

    Poland's Foreign Minister Can't Accept Budget Without Balancing EU Members Needs
    Sentiments Off, Poland Must Build Pragmatic Relations With Russia – Sejm Deputy
    Poland's Forest Management Led to Partial Loss of Bialowieza Site - EU Court
    Poland Hails Orban's Victory as Sign of Central Europe's 'Emancipation'
    Tags:
    procurement, helicopters, program, NATO, Mariusz Blaszczak, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse