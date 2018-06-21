Back to Her Roots: Uma Thurman Seeks Swedish Citizenship, Eyes Property

The decorated Hollywood actress is reportedly intending to fulfill her life-long dream of becoming Swedish. According to her lawyer, the 48-year-old Pulp Fiction star also aims to settle down in the Nordic country, where she has many relatives.

Lawyer and former Swedish Justice Minister Thomas Bodström has admitted to have been tasked with applying for Swedish citizenship on behalf of Uma Thurman. According to Bodström, he was hired two weeks ago at a meeting with Thurman in New York.

"The majority of her family is Swedish, her mother is Swedish. She told me earlier that she feels it's wrong she isn't Swedish herself. She says she feels Swedish," Bodström told the tabloid daily Aftonbladet.

When the mission is completed, the star admittedly plans to move to her new country.

"She wants to buy property in Sweden and stay here in the future. She has a lot of relatives in Skåne [County], so there are a lot of things that make her want to be Swedish," Bodström said.

Thurman previously expressed her desire to become a Swedish citizen in several interviews. Thurman's Swedish lineage comes from her mother Nena von Schlebrügge, whose mother and fellow fashion model Birgit Holmquist was a native of Skåne.

Uma Thurman has visited Sweden on several occasions, including Trelleborg Municipality, where she saw the iconic 1930s nude statue "Embrace," modeled after her grandmother Birgit Holmquist. The statue overlooks Sweden's southernmost harbor of Smygehuk.

Thurman first voiced her desire to move to Sweden in 2014, when she also said she was learning Swedish.

"I would love to [move to Sweden]. It's hard to keep romance alive in this life, but romance in Sweden has never withered," Thurman said during one of her visits to Sweden.

Bodström ventured that it would be great for the Swedish film industry to obtain a star of international caliber as its representative and as ambassador, a sentiment shared by the branch;s representatives.

"I'm super excited about this, this is amazing. Imagine finally geting a movie star of dignity," filmmaker Hans Wiklund said.