Register
09:54 GMT +321 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hip Hop Graffiti UK

    Banning Music "Won't Stop Kids Dying" - Says Founder of UK's 1st Hip-Hop School

    © Photo :
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK Gang Violence (9)
    110

    The breakdown in law and order across Britain is creeping up the political agenda but the reasons why youth crime is high and rising remain overlooked despite the number of people willing to talk about it. In a series of articles for Sputnik, we hear what they have to say.

    Before carving out a successful career in the music industry, East Midlands record producer Baby J made a pact with his Birmingham-born business partner, Rukus. 

    "If we got anywhere with our music, we'd do something for the kids so they would have better opportunities than we had," they agreed.

    And after spending almost two decades working with children excluded from mainstream education at Baby People, Baby J discusses the issues facing young people today and how hip-hop can help.

    The Soundtrack to Rebellion

    "Hip-hop culture is the voice of youth, it's the fight back, the rebellion," Baby J told Sputnik. 

    "It says, 'I'm not happy with the way things are in the world'."

    "An art form that started in the Bronx by a group of people with no money resonates," Baby says. "Artists who didn't have a gallery to display their work painted on trains; turntables were plugged into lamp posts and people would dance on the streets." 

    Baby J has been running Baby People for 17 years, the UK's first dedicated hip-hop school which uses art and culture to engage and support young people.

    "Yet with no resources, hip-hop became the biggest cultural movement in the world. It's influence is unprecedented; nothing else has as much global impact as hip-hip culture," says Baby J. 

    "The genre unlocks a sense of ownership among young people; they find it on their terms and it becomes an area where they know more about it than their teachers do — and a lot more than their peers."

    "They look at an artist like Stormzy and think, 'he looks like me, he talks like me,' they can connect with his attitude and swagger."

    Stormzy, a 24-year-old south London artist recently made grime music mainstream after winning best British album of the year at the 2018 Brit awards for his Gang Signs & Prayer album.

    During his performance, Stormzy took a lyrical swipe at Britain's prime minister over the government's handling of Grenfell, a tower block in the richest borough of London that burned to the ground killing 72 people in June 2017. 

    The charred building remains a visual reminder of the gap between rich and poor in Britain today.

    READ MORE: Why People Will Dance in Shadow of Disaster at London's Notting Hill Carnival

    Drill Music Banned

    However, despite hip-hop's healing capabilities cited by Baby J, its been blamed by the authorities for inciting gang violence with five members of a West London rap group banned for making drill music for three years.

    In a legal first, the 1011 drill music group have been issued with a court order banning the musicians from making or performing music without prior police permission or uploading tunes on the Internet for three years.

    "Trap, drill, grime, they're manifestations of hip-hop culture," Baby J explains. "There's no point in the police cracking down on a genre of music," he says."but it is nothing new, police crackdowns have happened at numerous points with Black music." 

    A performer dances with police during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 29, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    'It's Racial Policing': London Met Under Fire Due to Raid Ahead of Carnival

    Baby J has worked internationally with music artists including Plan B, Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse and is an authoritative voice on the UK's urban music scene and its roots.

    "Young poets, grime MCs, rappers use this cultural art form as a way of expressing problems. Sometimes it becomes a glamorization of how messed up they've become," Baby J says. 

    "If people are poor, they're going to commit crimes and if people in those communities find a cultural outlet, their lifestyles are going to pour out."

    "Policing music isn't going to solve that situation. It's not going to stop kids getting killed or prevent mental health issues; things that derive from poverty."

    Detective Chief Superintendent Kevin Southworth, head of Scotland Yard's Trident gang unit applied for the banning orders after the group were found armed with machetes, baseball bats, masks and gloves. 

    YouTube
    CC0
    Drill Music Clips Removed From YouTube as UK Police Say They Incite Violence

    "At Trident and across the Met we are very clear we will take decisive action to get videos of this nature removed from the Internet; despite what the gangs may claim, there is a clear link, as in this case, to violence."

    The five members of the drill group have also been banned from uttering any gang related rhetoric in songs or on social media.

    Build Parks, Create Jobs

    Meanwhile Baby J has other ideas to prevent youth violence across the UK. "If you want to stop that you open youth clubs, you build parks, you create employment," he says. 

    "The murder rate of young people isn't dropping, the number of youths in custody is't going down. School exclusions aren't going down. It goes up every year, it doesn't get better, it gets worse. Locking people up doesn't stop crime," Baby J told Sputnik. 

    READ MORE: 'Distasteful' and 'Disturbing': UK Music Group Banned From Making Music in UK

    Topic:
    UK Gang Violence (9)

    Related:

    UK Machete Gang Convicted of Disorder Face Ban From Making Drill Music Videos
    Stormzy in a Teacup: Fans Back Hip-Hop Star After Homophobic Tweets Surface
    Tags:
    hip-hop, Hip Hop, Graffiti, graffiti, music, poverty, Nottingham, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse