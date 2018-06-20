Register
23:39 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An official carries a plastic barrel outside the apartment of 29-year-old Sief Allah H., in Cologne, Germany, June 15, 2018, a Tunisian man who was detained on June 13, 2018, suspected of planning an Islamist-motivated attack and the manufacturing of a biological weapon using ricin

    Man Arrested in Germany Was Planning Biological Terror Attack

    © REUTERS / Thilo Schmuelgen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    On Wednesday, German authorities confirmed that a man arrested last week in possession of toxic substances was planning to develop biological weapons to carry out a terrorist attack.

    According to German investigators, the suspect, a 29-year-old man of a Tunisian origin, who had been detained by the police in Cologne last Tuesday, was using ricin to produce biological weapons, local German news source PressePortal reported Wednesday. The suspect had also been on the radar of German domestic intelligence since April 2017 because of his plans to go to Syria and join Daesh the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper reported last week. 

    Metropolitan Police, UK
    CC BY 2.0 / Yukiko Matsuoka / London Metropolitan Police
    UK Police Say Release Previously Arrested Finnish Citizen Suspected of Terrorism

     

    "Very concrete preparations had been made for an act with a… biological bomb, which is a first for Germany," Holger Münch, head of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), told German radio Rbb 24 Wednesday, also adding that the suspect "drew" on instructions for making the poison from "Islamist organizations" online.

     

    "The big planned attack, as we have seen in Paris and Brussels, we think that is not completely unlikely, but less likely, because the so-called Islamic State is already very weakened," Münch added.

     

    While investigating the suspect's house last week following his arrest, police discovered a considerable amount of ricin, one of the most toxic substances known. The organic plant-based poison produced from castor beans is six times more toxic than potassium cyanide and has no antidote. An amount equivalent to a few grains of salt is enough for a fatal dose, according to the European Food Safety Authority. In order to kill a person or to do considerable damage to someone's health, ricin must enter the body by being inhaled or be injected directly into the blood.

     

    Police had initially detained both the man and his wife, who is a German citizen, but the woman was released shortly afterward. According to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, the suspect, who arrived in Germany in November 2016, had no previous criminal record.

     

    The BKA, the federal investigative police agency of Germany, has a list of 770 in Germany who are currently considered potential security risks.

    Related:

    Pentagon Says Moscow 'Not Doing Enough' to Fight Terrorism Within Borders
    Oliver North: Cocaine Trafficker, 'Terrorism Sponsor'...and New NRA Chief
    Former Norwegian Intel Officer Nabbed for 'Financing Terrorism' in Syria
    Skripal Case to Affect Russia-UK Anti-Terrorism Cooperation - Russian Deputy FM
    Man Arrested by UK Police on Suspicion of Terrorism - Statement
    Tags:
    biological weapons, arrest, suspect, terrorism, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse