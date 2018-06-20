US to Keep Exploiting Eastern Europe, Baltic States to End Nord Stream 2- Uniper

"I am afraid that the United States will continue mobilizing countries like the Baltic states and Poland, Ukraine and Georgia, which is new for me, to instrumentalize them to block the Nord Stream 2 project," Hartmann said on the sidelines of the 15th Flagship Conference of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) in Russia.
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines that will run from the Russian coast, through the Baltic Sea and to a hub in Germany.
Nord Stream 2 AG, the project company, is owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom, while Uniper, alongside French Engie, Austrian OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and German Wintershall, have agreed to provide long-term financing for 50 percent of the total cost of the project.
According to 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, Washington may impose sanctions on competitors — among them, Nord Stream 2 — in order to prioritize US energy resources.
