Register
18:32 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

    US to Keep Exploiting Eastern Europe, Baltic States to End Nord Stream 2- Uniper

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    206

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will continue its attempts to impede the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project by inciting Eastern European and Baltic states to oppose the project, Reiner Hartmann, the head of Uniper Global Commodities SE Representative Office in Russia, told Sputnik.

    "I am afraid that the United States will continue mobilizing countries like the Baltic states and Poland, Ukraine and Georgia, which is new for me, to instrumentalize them to block the Nord Stream 2 project," Hartmann said on the sidelines of the 15th Flagship Conference of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) in Russia.

    The ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Nord Stream 2 Commercial Project, Has No Political Background – Kremlin
    On June 27, the chairpeople of the parliaments of Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, and Ukraine are expected to meet with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan to discuss counteracting the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

    The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines that will run from the Russian coast, through the Baltic Sea and to a hub in Germany.

    Nord Stream 2 AG, the project company, is owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom, while Uniper, alongside French Engie, Austrian OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and German Wintershall, have agreed to provide long-term financing for 50 percent of the total cost of the project.

    READ MORE: Start of Nord Stream 2 Construction in Russia Milestone for Project — Company

    Pipes are loaded onto a vessel in the northern German port of Mukran for transshipment to a storage yard
    © Photo : Nord Stream 2
    Gazprom Halted Execution of Stockholm Court Ruling on Transit With Naftogaz
    Several Eastern European states have stated their opposition to the pipeline, fearing that Europe will increase its dependence on Russian gas and lose transit revenues. Meanwhile, the United States is seeking to promote its own gas companies on the European market.

    According to 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, Washington may impose sanctions on competitors — among them, Nord Stream 2 — in order to prioritize US energy resources.

    Related:

    Start of Nord Stream 2 Construction in Russia Milestone for Project – Company
    Nord Stream 2 Commercial Project, Has No Political Background – Kremlin
    'Russian Weapon Already in Berlin': Ukrainian MP Has Meltdown Over Nord Stream 2
    Why Sweden Gave Green Light to Nord Stream 2
    Tags:
    natural gas, construction, Nord Stream 2, US House of Representatives, Gazprom, Paul Ryan, Georgia, Poland, United States, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse