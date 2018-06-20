No High? May's Spokesperson Says UK PM Has Never Smoked Cannabis

Recently unveiled plans by the UK government to review the medicinal use of cannabis and potentially legalize the drug in a limited capacity has aroused debate over the legality of its wider recreational use.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesperson said on Tuesday that she has never smoked cannabis, responding to a question by the Press Association news agency, The Evening Standard reported.

Earlier, ex-Health Minister Norman Lamb claimed that half of Cabinet ministers had probably experimented with the class B drug at some point in their lives, suggesting cannabis use is prevalent in Britain and arguing the it should be completely legalized.

"Probably most of the Cabinet drink alcohol, the most dangerous drug of all. Probably half of the cabinet has used cannabis – possibly even the home secretary – unless they're a group of very odd people,” Mr. Lamb said.

In response to his comments, which were made in the House of Commons, another former minister, Sir Desmond Swayne, joked "Where is everybody? I hope in the light of the extraordinary accusations [of Mr. Lamb] they are not behind the bike sheds having a spliff."

The class B drug is believed to be useful in the treatment of numerous health conditions, such as epilepsy and multiple sclerosis, and parents have appealed for the drug to be legalized so their children, who are suffering from such conditions, can be prescribed the drug.

Former Foreign Secretary Lord Hague even called for cannabis to be legalized for recreational use, but recently appointed Home Secretary Sajid Javid said this is not up for consideration.

