Joint Declaration of Germany, France Reveals Plans on Migration Policy in Europe

"To jointly and resolutely tackle secondary movements inside the EU, especially by decreasing incentives for secondary movements in the new Dublin regulation but also by enhancing cooperation between Member States aiming at, inter alia, preventing registered asylum seekers from coming to other countries and ensuring swift transfers to and readmissions by the competent Member States," the statement read.
The Dublin convention allows to identify a member state responsible for an asylum claim. Under the agreement, an asylum request is examined by the state of the first arrival of an individual to the European Union.
Eurodac, the central data bank which stores data and fingerprints of all people entering the European Union, allows to trace the state of entry for each asylum seeker, who will be transferred to the country where he was first documented if he attempts to move within the European Union.
