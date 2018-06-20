European Politicians Regret Over US Withdrawal From UNHRC

"The United States’ decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council is regrettable. We’ve made no secret of the fact that the UK wants to see reform of the Human Rights Council, but we are committed to working to strengthen the Council from within. Britain’s support for the Human Rights Council remains steadfast," Johnson said, as quoted by the UK government website.
"The US has always been at the forefront of the protection of human rights around the world… Today’s decision risks undermining the role of the US as a champion and supporter of democracy on the world stage… For its part, the European Union remains steadfastly and reliably committed to the Human Rights Council," Mogherini said in a statement issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS).
However, Haley noted that the United States might rejoin the UN Human Rights Council in the future if the organization conduct reforms.
