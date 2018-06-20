Register
04:51 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Federica Mogherini, jefa de la diplomacia europea

    European Politicians Regret Over US Withdrawal From UNHRC

    © AFP 2018 / Thierry Charlier
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini expressed their regrets over the US decision to pull out of the UN Human Rights Council.

    "The United States’ decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council is regrettable. We’ve made no secret of the fact that the UK wants to see reform of the Human Rights Council, but we are committed to working to strengthen the Council from within. Britain’s support for the Human Rights Council remains steadfast," Johnson said, as quoted by the UK government website.

    Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presents her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S
    © REUTERS / Stephanie Keith
    'Cesspool of Political Bias': US Exits United Nations Human Rights Council (VIDEO)
    Mogherini noted that the US move undermined its role as human rights advocate, and reiterated the EU commitment to the organization which is "United Nations’ main body for upholding human rights and fundamental freedoms."

    "The US has always been at the forefront of the protection of human rights around the world… Today’s decision risks undermining the role of the US as a champion and supporter of democracy on the world stage… For its part, the European Union remains steadfastly and reliably committed to the Human Rights Council," Mogherini said in a statement issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

    Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017
    © REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
    Russia Submits Nomination For UN Human Rights Council Election - Permanent Mission to UN
    On Tuesday, US Ambassador to the organization Nikki Haley announced the United States was withdrawing from the Human Rights Council. Haley denounced the organization as being hypocritical and self-serving, which protected human rights abusing regimes, such as Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and displayed bias to Israel.

    However, Haley noted that the United States might rejoin the UN Human Rights Council in the future if the organization conduct reforms.

     

    Related:

    Russia Nominates For UN Human Rights Council Election - Permanent Mission to UN
    US Pulls Out of UN Human Rights Council After Accusing Body of Anti-Israel Bias
    Belgian State Secretary Suggests EU Should Only Take Refugees Via UN Camps
    Ex-UN Envoy: Trump-Kim Summit Was 'Spectacle', Real Work Has Still to Be Done
    Tags:
    human rights, regrets, withdrawal, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), Boris Johnson, Federica Mogherini, United States, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse