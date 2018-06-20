Spanish Activists Hold Protest in Barcelona Against 'Mass Tourism' - Reports

MADRID (Sputnik) - The activists of the Spanish youth organization Arran held a rally in Barcelona on Tuesday protesting against mass tourism.

The protesters hung banners saying "Stop mass tourism," while two persons chained themselves to a sculpture of a Dragon in the famous Park Guell. The protesters chose the park as it was considered to be a tourist landmark and claimed that it was the first action in the series of protests planned for this summer.

⚠️ ATENCIÓ ⚠️ Ara mateix estem encadenades al Drac del Park Güell! Lluitar contra el model turístic és lluita de classes! ✊ #capitalismofòbia #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/910oJ6Ru7n — Arran #capitalismofòbia (@Arran_jovent) 19 июня 2018 г.

Local police arrived at the scene, unchained the people and identified the perpetrators.

És lluita de classes, és #capitalismofòbia!

Diem NO al turisme massiu que mata els barris! ✊ pic.twitter.com/p7gCzavLBW — Arran Les Corts 💡 (@arran_lc) 19 июня 2018 г.

The protests against mass tourism were held across Spain last year. The protesters attacked a tourist bus in Barcelona, punctured bicycle tires and rushed into restaurants and hotels. The protesters believe that tourism industry oust local citizens from their home cities because of high rent, food prices which are oriented on tourists.