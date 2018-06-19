Register
20:18 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Haunebu ii saucer

    Germany Withdraws Toy UFO From Sale for Teaching Kids Wrong Things About Nazis

    © Photo : Revell via Amazon.de
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    An aircraft "capable of flying in space" and described as a war machine during the Nazi era will no longer be available in stores. Social media users found the move awkward, claiming that critics made a big fuss about nothing.

    German toy and model producer Revell has recently declared that they will withdraw from sale one of their products, an aircraft with emblems from the Third Reich, that has caused a lot of criticism among German associations.

    The move came after the German Children's Protection Association (DKSB) and the Military History Museum (MHM) called the toy controversial and criticized the company for its inaccurate representation of history.

    The toy is described as a "round aircraft" and "the first object in the world capable of flying in space." The description also said that the production of the real aircraft was launched in mid-1943, but because of WWII it did not go beyond the testing phase.

    READ MORE: Video Game Censors Hitler by Shaving Off His Moustache Amid German Anti-Nazi Law

    The problem is, however, that such aircraft — presented as a war-time machine of the Nazi-era — has never existed, but the toy's description fails to mention that, representatives of the DKSB and the MHM argued.

    "At that time it was technologically impossible to build something like this," historian Jens Wehner and representative of the MHM said in an interview with the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

    Wehner also added that such an omission could be misused by right-wing movements to "cast doubt on what we know today about National Socialism" and make others believe that the Nazis possessed superior technology, he argued.

    In response, Revell said that the critical remarks were "absolutely justified" and announced its decision to stop the production of the toy.

    The move has stirred vivid reactions among social media users, with many of them arguing that critics made a big fuss about nothing.

    That's rubbish. There are a lot of "blueprint" models produced by various model manufacturers that had never flown and that also have outstanding features just in theory…. Revell has apologized because they do not want any troubles.

    Really? Again a big fuss about nothing. If Revell had just corrected the text, it would be ok too. Anyway, I find this thing very funny and I doubt very much that children are endangered, especially given the fact that the majority of Revell's customers have certainly outgrown their childhood.

    Seriously: 50 euros and online shop. What kind of a child has (a) the money and (b) the credit card, the paypal account or the bank account to buy it online?

    Related:

    Protest Erupts in Germany Calling for Release of 'Nazi Grandma'
    Germany's AfD Hits Back at Bavarian Party's 'Nazism' Accusations
    'Let Him Have Fun': Lavrov on Johnson's Russia-Nazi Germany Comparison
    Tags:
    aircraft, toys, game, Nazi Germany, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse