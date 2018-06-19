Register
18:35 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel take a break on a balcony of Merkel's office after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 19, 2018

    Merkel to Macron: We Want Solidarity Between Countries on Migration Issue

    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    211

    Both politicians have previously proposed separate versions of EU reform, concerning migration policy, security issues, European bureaucracy and common funds.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated Tuesday after discussing EU reform with Emmanuel Macron during the Franco-German Council at the castle of Meseberg, that both Paris and Berlin support plans for strengthening the EU's external borders.

    "We support the plans of the European Commission and the Austrian presidency of the Council of the European Union to strengthen the protection of external borders, which means no less than a significant strengthening of Frontex in terms of personnel," Merkel told reporters following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte shake hands after a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2018
    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Germany's Merkel Pledges to Support Italy on Migration Issue Amid Pressure
    The previous day, German Interior Minister and head of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer gave Merkel two weeks to negotiate a European solution to the migration crisis in order to save the ruling coalition. The collaboration between the CSU and Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has been put in jeopardy, as the partners had failed to agree over stricter border control proposed by Seehofer.

    Euro Zone Budget

    Merkel and Macron also agreed to create a eurozone budget in order to promote economic cooperation between 19 member states.

    "We are working to make sure that the eurozone budget will be used to strengthen investment, also with the aim of strengthening convergence within the eurozone," the German Chancellor stated, adding, that the countries "are opening a new chapter."

    READ MORE: Italian Ministers Attack Merkel, Want Germany Out of Eurozone

    Macron claimed that the budget would start in 2021, and would be "real", with annual revenues and spending. The leaders also made an arrangement to reduce the number of the EU commissioners. They are to present a common plan for eurozone reforms at the next European Council on 28 and 29 June.

    Inaction on Climate Agenda

    "Economic losses from inaction can hardly be calculated but they are huge… We [Germany] must do a lot to fill the existing gaps," the German chancellor said, commenting on her country's inability to fulfill the declared 2020 goals for curbing global warming.

    Microsoft Submarine Data Center
    © YouTubeScreenshot/MicrosoftResearch
    Microsoft Unveils Submarine Internet Data Center Powered by Renewable Energy (VIDEO)
    She also claimed that next week, a special commission would start to draw up a plan on abandoning coal as an energy source, which, according to Merkel, is "the most important task" of the current legislative period. The chancellor added, however, that Berlin was concerned over car manufacturing industry, stressing that re-equipment of old vehicles may considerably decrease emissions.

    READ MORE: New Climate Change Report Says We're Screwed Even if Paris Accord Goals Met

    In 2009, the EU Commission adopted the directive in order to promote energy from renewable sources. The members also committed to ensuring that at least 10 percent of their transport fuels come from renewable sources by 2020.

    Related:

    Germany's Merkel Pledges to Support Italy on Migration Issue Amid Pressure
    Gov't Collapse May Lead to Merkel Dismissal, Push Germany to the Right - Scholar
    Germany's Merkel Accepts 2-Week Ultimatum From CSU Amid Migrant Row - Reports
    Macron Rejects Migration "Axis" With Italy, Germany, Austria at Talks With Conte
    Macron Allegedly Pushes to Make French Dominant Language in EU Amid Brexit
    Tags:
    Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Germany, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse