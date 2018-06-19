Register
22:01 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UK Graffiti Street Art Girl

    'I Was Invincible': Ex Girl Gang Member Speaks to Sputnik

    © Photo : CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK Gang Violence (2)
    0 40

    The breakdown in law in order across Britain is creeping up the political agenda but the reasons why youth crime is high and rising remain overlooked despite the number of people willing to talk about it. In a series of articles for Sputnik, we hear what they have to say.

    "It was the fact I was poor, my Dad was in prison, my Mum had no money, I was sick of being picked on." With her south London accent, Kendra Houseman speaks with authority on gang culture. "I was as entrenched as anyone can be," she told Sputnik.

    "I lived in an area where gang culture was rife but no one really recognized it. We never used that word, we were just a group of young people," Kendra says, revealing the catalyst for her criminal behaviour.

    "I was a poverty driven child and I couldn't see any other way out, I had no life before street life."

    "Older people started giving me things and saying if you do this and you can have that. Within a year I was entrenched, selling drugs, exploiting people, robbing people, whatever was happening, I was part of it."

    "The police were looking for me once and came to my house and found 40 stolen handbags in my bedroom but never did anything about it. I thought I was invincible."

    "No Life Before Street Life"

    A recent report into gang activity in north east London suggests gang members today are "much more about making money and they will use violence to get what they want."

    From Postcodes to Profit, How gangs have changed in Waltham Forest, suggests gangs have shifted their focus from defending their postcodes to selling drugs.

    "It's not really about postcodes any more. It's about money," the report states. However Kendra argues poverty and wanting to make money has always been at the center of gang culture.

    "I never took drugs, I never had a single fight over a postcode, I was there to make money and that was that," says Kendra. By the age of 14, Kendra could afford to pay her Mother's rent. "That's the reality of it."

    "I Got Educated, I Got a job, I Got Out"

    It was only when Kendra gave birth to her first child when she was 15 years old she realised her life had to change.

    "I had both my sons really young and I started to realise how dangerous gang life was and my moral compass kicked in."

    "I looked at my boy aged five and I thought, I don't want him to go and sell drugs. I couldn't just leave but I gradually pulled away."

    "Before I had my son I had nothing to live for, I had nothing to lose. If I died, it didn't matter."

    ​Kendra enrolled at college, got a job and slowly extricated herself away from her old life. When Kendra's Mother died, she moved out of London for good, admitting it was the best thing she ever did.

    ​Fast forward to 2018 and Kendra is now the Gangs & Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) Interventions & Protection Manager at a secondary school in Kent where she works with both current and former gang members.

    "From the age of 11 until I was 15, I took a fast-track class in how to manipulate and make people do what you want; that's what gangs teach you and now I use it for a force for good. I give practical support — which I wish I'd have been given."

    Kendra, says a new report describing the "ruthless" nature of gangs operating in north east London today is "20 years out of date."

    READ MORE: 'Ruthless' Nature of Gangs Exposed in London in New Report

    "This latest gang report is behind the times," Kendra told Sputnik. "Some of it would be useful for the more inexperienced practitioners, but for me, it's like, 'oh really this is what you're still talking about, don't you know about this already?'"

    Kendra presented the findings from the recent report to the young people she works with. They agreed that their sole reason for being involved with a gang is to make money: "They don't do it for the fun of it," Kendra says

    According to figures published by the government's Office for National Statistics, knife crime has increased by 22 percent in England and Wales in the last year, while there was an 11 percent increase in gun crime.

    Burglary incidents rose by nine percent and car crime, including stealing vehicles increased by 17 percent. "These offences tend to be disproportionately concentrated in London and other metropolitan areas" the ONS says.

    "Sleepless Nights & Nightmares"

    However, her old life in London still haunts Kendra. "There are things I've done that I'll never speak about. There are things I've seen that still give me nightmares. I've never had a full night sleep," says Kendra. "The worst thing I've done is have weapons in my mum's house without her knowing. I put my mum at risk on a daily basis and I never told her."

    "I allowed drugs be sold to people I knew who had kids. These things all took place before I was 15," says Kendra.

    Half of all London gun crime and 20 percent of knife crime is attributed to gangs
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Rival Gang Deaths on UK Streets 'A Disease', Former Member Tells Sputnik
    "In order to survive I took out people's lives and I have to live with that; anyone involved in gang culture has to live with that."

    Kendra asks the question that still keeps her up at night to the young people she mentors today. "I ask them, 'how many addicts do you think you'll create?' It hurts people when I say that.

    And as someone who managed to escape poverty and the entrenchment of gang culture on London's streets, Kendra's voice needs to be heard back in Britain's capital city among with politicians and policy makers.

    "I'm not here to pretty things up. People are dying, that's the reality."

    READ MORE: Gang Murders in London 'A National Epidemic' Criminologist Tells Sputnik

    Topic:
    UK Gang Violence (2)

    Related:

    Gang Murders in London 'A National Epidemic', Criminologist Tells Sputnik
    Tags:
    gangster, Child Exploitation, Crime, girl, gang violence, robbery, escape, gang, Scotland Yard, Kent, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse