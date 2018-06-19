'Just a Buffoon or Something More Sinister': Birthday Poem for UK FM Johnson

Britain’ Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, famed for diplomatic gaffes and awkward conundrums, of which he often becomes the centerpiece, celebrates his 54th birthday on June 19.

Commentators on Twitter took to the platform to honor Johnson on his special day. However, not all posts were flattering, with snarky references about the FM's hairstyle, welfare and relationship with the British Prime Minister Theresa May that has lately been on the rocks.

Finally, one user posted an unflattering poem, questioning the FM's professionalism and competence.

Happy Birthday Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson aka @BorisJohnson! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/rAJoVQQpjO — #ICYMI (@ICYMIvideo) June 19, 2018​

Happy birthday to Conservative politician, Boris Johnson.



54 today. pic.twitter.com/vHM0AKUHxK — Catboy — Dubai 92 (@Catboy92) June 19, 2018​

Happy Birthday

Boris Johnson

Happy birthday to you

What are you

Fourteen

And still haven't a clue

May gave away

Inadvertently

Ledgers beat slogans

And gimmicks

And you think

A child caging monster

Should represent Britain

Just a buffoon

Or something more sinister@BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/OkUJ0CKK7I — Paul Bishop (@PaulPJB) June 19, 2018​

I know everyone will be wishing Boris Johnson a Happy Birthday

He'll no doubt be partying like #Austerity doesn't apply to the Wealthy🤔#BorisJohnson 🎩🍾🎁💰 pic.twitter.com/Jr42H4Raff — Chris Stonehouse (@chrisasabutton) June 19, 2018​

Among his latest gaffes, revealed to the British public, was a leaked recording of Boris Johnson saying that the US president Donald Trump would have done a better job than Mrs. May in steering Brexit.

Throughout his term as Britain's Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson has faced calls for resignations on numerous occasions.

