'Just a Buffoon or Something More Sinister': Birthday Poem for UK FM Johnson

Commentators on Twitter took to the platform to honor Johnson on his special day. However, not all posts were flattering, with snarky references about the FM's hairstyle, welfare and relationship with the British Prime Minister Theresa May that has lately been on the rocks.
Finally, one user posted an unflattering poem, questioning the FM's professionalism and competence.
Happy Birthday Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson aka @BorisJohnson! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/rAJoVQQpjO— #ICYMI (@ICYMIvideo) June 19, 2018
Happy birthday to Conservative politician, Boris Johnson.— Catboy — Dubai 92 (@Catboy92) June 19, 2018
54 today. pic.twitter.com/vHM0AKUHxK
Happy birthday to @BorisJohnson — we all have a doppelganger!#dogsoftwitter #dogfriendly #borisjohnson pic.twitter.com/E4FA6W5VH7— TwoWoofsUk (@twowoofsuk) June 19, 2018
Happy Birthday— Paul Bishop (@PaulPJB) June 19, 2018
Boris Johnson
Happy birthday to you
What are you
Fourteen
And still haven't a clue
May gave away
Inadvertently
Ledgers beat slogans
And gimmicks
And you think
A child caging monster
Should represent Britain
Just a buffoon
Or something more sinister@BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/OkUJ0CKK7I
I know everyone will be wishing Boris Johnson a Happy Birthday— Chris Stonehouse (@chrisasabutton) June 19, 2018
He'll no doubt be partying like #Austerity doesn't apply to the Wealthy🤔#BorisJohnson 🎩🍾🎁💰 pic.twitter.com/Jr42H4Raff
Among his latest gaffes, revealed to the British public, was a leaked recording of Boris Johnson saying that the US president Donald Trump would have done a better job than Mrs. May in steering Brexit.
Throughout his term as Britain's Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson has faced calls for resignations on numerous occasions.
