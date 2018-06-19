'I Want to Kill All You Jews': Woman Arrested for Anti-Semitic Incident in UK

This confrontation marks the latest anti-Semitic incident in the UK, after almost 1,400 such attacks occurred throughout 2017 and hundreds more so far this year, mainly in the capital.

A 47-year-old woman chased a group of children who had just exited a Synagogue in Stamford Hill, north London with a ten-inch knife, shouting “I want to kill all you Jews,” The Independent reported on Monday.

She reportedly intimidated over a dozen children aged between eight and 13 on June 17, in an incident which has shocked London’s Jewish community.

The woman was later tackled by volunteers from the Shomrim Orthodox Jewish neighborhood watch group, before police officers arrived and detained her on suspicion of a “racially aggravated public order” offense.

The area is home to Europe’s largest Hasidic Jewish community. Shomrim’s president, Rabbi Herschel Gluck said more needs to be done to tackle anti-Semitism in the UK.

“This is another worrying incident of knife crime in London coupled with hate/anti-Semitic crime. Much more needs to be done to tackle and stop this terrible scourge which is tragically running rampant in our city.”

The Metropolitan Police Service ( MPS ) confirmed the incident and said units were swiftly dispatched to the area after a woman was reported to be wielding a knife and behaving “erratically.” A Met spokesperson also stressed that the incident is not terror-related.

“At this time, the female remains in custody at an east London police station. She is expected to undergo a mental health assessment in due course. This incident is not terror-related,” an MPS spokesperson said.

