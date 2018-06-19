Register
16:53 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers in London

    'I Want to Kill All You Jews': Woman Arrested for Anti-Semitic Incident in UK

    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    211

    This confrontation marks the latest anti-Semitic incident in the UK, after almost 1,400 such attacks occurred throughout 2017 and hundreds more so far this year, mainly in the capital.

    A 47-year-old woman chased a group of children who had just exited a Synagogue in Stamford Hill, north London with a ten-inch knife, shouting “I want to kill all you Jews,” The Independent reported on Monday.

    She reportedly intimidated over a dozen children aged between eight and 13 on June 17, in an incident which has shocked London’s Jewish community.

    READ MORE: UK Home Secretary Says He Was 'Lucky Not to Be Stabbed' in Moped Robbery

    Cyclist carrying a huge zombie knife attacks a young motorist in his car
    © Photo: YouTube/Viral Video Gold
    Shocking! Cyclist Launches Road Rage Attack With 'Zombie Knife' in London (VIDEO)
    The woman was later tackled by volunteers from the Shomrim Orthodox Jewish neighborhood watch group, before police officers arrived and detained her on suspicion of a “racially aggravated public order” offense.

    The area is home to Europe’s largest Hasidic Jewish community. Shomrim’s president, Rabbi Herschel Gluck said more needs to be done to tackle anti-Semitism in the UK.

    “This is another worrying incident of knife crime in London coupled with hate/anti-Semitic crime. Much more needs to be done to tackle and stop this terrible scourge which is tragically running rampant in our city.”

    An Orthodox jew talks on his mobile phone as he walks past the Ahavas Torah synagogue in the Stamford Hill area of north London on March 22, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    'Anti-Semitism Isn't Prevalent in Labour Party', But Present in UK Society - Activist
    The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) confirmed the incident and said units were swiftly dispatched to the area after a woman was reported to be wielding a knife and behaving “erratically.” A Met spokesperson also stressed that the incident is not terror-related.

    “At this time, the female remains in custody at an east London police station. She is expected to undergo a mental health assessment in due course. This incident is not terror-related,” an MPS spokesperson said.

    READ MORE: Ex-London Mayor Livingstone Quits Labour Party Over Anti-Semitism Scandal

    Related:

    Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Demands That Munich Retract Anti-Semitism Claims
    Ex-London Mayor Livingstone Quits Labour Party Over Anti-Semitism Scandal
    'Incredible Solidarity': UK Muslim Group Slams Anti-Semitism in Full-Page Ad
    Kiev Launches Probe Into Ukrainian Consul Accused of Anti-Semitism
    Tags:
    Anti-Semitic, Hate Crime, knives, attack, Shomrim, Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), Herschel Gluck, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse