Register
11:46 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The European flag

    Swedish Right-Wing MP Calls EU 'Hotbed of Corruption,' Urges Independence Vote

    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson has said that Sweden is paying an "enormous amount of money" for the EU cause and getting "overwhelmingly little" back, promising to hold a UK-style referendum after the 2018 general election.

    The right-wing anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats (SD) have called for a referendum on Sweden's membership in the EU, which SD leader Jimmie Åkesson called a "hotbed of corruption, where no one has control over anything" the newspaper Dagens Industri reported.

    "We pay an enormous amount of money and get overwhelmingly little back. But the main reason is ideological: we should not be in an ideological union," Åkesson explained.

    Jimmie Åkesson stressed that he is not against cooperating with other European countries or being part of the EU's internal market. However, he is against doing this on the EU's terms "at all costs." Speaking of costs, he stressed that Sweden's EU tax over the past few years has hovered at SEK 25-35 billion per year, but could reach as high as SEK 39.5 billion next year.

    The Sweden Democrats first opened up for a UK-style "Swexit" referendum following the historic Brexit vote in the summer of 2016.

    "The total unwillingness to ensure Sweden's best interest is likely to put us in a position where we are bound by the constitution to continue our participation in the EU," Åkesson wrote in an opinion piece in Expressen in July 2016.

    READ MORE: Sweden Seeks EU Billions for New Pan-Scandinavian Rail Corridor

    The Sweden Democrats are currently the only party in Sweden actively lobbying for a departure from the European Union, bar Alternative for Sweden, a recent more right-wing party founded by former Sweden Democrats who believe their mother party doesn't go far enough. In a recent poll by national broadcaster SVT, the SD received support of 21.9 percent of respondents, effectively becoming Sweden's second largest party behind only the ruling Social Democrats, whose support plummeted to 23.8 percent. Even if the actual vote plays out this way, the Sweden Democrats will have a hard time pushing the referendum through parliament.

    Meanwhile, Swedish support for EU membership actually appears to be growing following the Brexit vote, with a major poll earlier this year showing that 53 percent of Swedes generally favor membership (up from 49 percent in 2016) while the proportion of people critical of the union dropped to 18 percent (down from 23 percent) in the same time period. In the same poll, only 17 percent of Swedes said it would be a good idea to leave the EU, while 57 percent said it would be a bad idea.

    READ MORE: Is Sweden's Infatuation With EU 'Fake News'?

    Related:

    Swedes Remain Stalwart Anti-Euro EU-Supporters
    Sweden Seeks EU Billions for New Pan-Scandinavian Rail Corridor
    Is Sweden's Infatuation With EU 'Fake News'?
    New Swedish Anti-Migrant Party: 'At Least' Hundreds of Thousands Will Have to Go
    Tags:
    Sweden Democrats party, Jimmie Åkesson, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse