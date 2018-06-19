Two People Died Over Shooting in Swedish City of Malmo - Authorities

Meanwhile, The number of casualties in a shooting incident in the Swedish city of Malmo has reached two, local police said on Tuesday.
"Another injured person, a 29-year-old man, died in hospital… The incident is classified as a murder," the police said in a statement.
#BREAKING: Shooting in #Malmo in Sweden, man fires automatic weapon at crowd celebrating win of Swedish national team pic.twitter.com/CBXrOAWGjw— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 18 июня 2018 г.
However, local authorities told journalists that there were no signs the incident was related to terrorism.
"There are no signs that this is terror-related," Police spokesman Fredrik Bratt was quoted as saying by Reuters. "It is probably a shooting between criminal individuals".
#Malmo Several people were apparently wounded by #gunfire in central #Malmo #sweden #shooting pic.twitter.com/xCtJKQVohl— rita khoury (@ritakhoury10) 18 июня 2018 г.
