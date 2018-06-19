Two People Died Over Shooting in Swedish City of Malmo - Authorities

On Monday evening, the street shooting broke out in the city of Malmo in southern Sweden, leaving five people injured. They were hospitalized, and one of them succumbed to his wounds.

Meanwhile, The number of casualties in a shooting incident in the Swedish city of Malmo has reached two, local police said on Tuesday.

"Another injured person, a 29-year-old man, died in hospital… The incident is classified as a murder," the police said in a statement.

#BREAKING: Shooting in #Malmo in Sweden, man fires automatic weapon at crowd celebrating win of Swedish national team pic.twitter.com/CBXrOAWGjw — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 18 июня 2018 г.

According to Sydsvenskan newspaper, the group of people stood near an internet cafe, while the shooting occurred when car was passing by. Police are investigating the incident. They are also establishing the identity of those injured.

However, local authorities told journalists that there were no signs the incident was related to terrorism.

"There are no signs that this is terror-related," Police spokesman Fredrik Bratt was quoted as saying by Reuters. "It is probably a shooting between criminal individuals".

