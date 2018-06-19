Register
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

    2,192 Days of Confinement: Assange's 6 Years in Ecuadorian Embassy in Numbers

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Topic:
    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange case (71)
    402

    June 19 marks six years since the founder of WikiLeaks entered the building of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. He hasn't stepped foot outside it since.

    Julian Assange has been residing at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, where he sought refuge while facing sexual assault allegations in Sweden.

    981 days have passed since the Metropolitan police removed dedicated 24/7 guards from outside the Ecuadorian Embassy on October 12, 2015.

    "Like all public services, MPS resources are finite. With so many different criminal, and other, threats to the city it protects, the current deployment of officers is no longer believed proportionate," a statement by the Met police said.

    Surrounded by British police WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, centre, makes a statement to the media and supporters from a window of Ecuadorian Embassy in central London.
    © AP Photo / Sang Tan
    Surrounded by British police WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, centre, makes a statement to the media and supporters from a window of Ecuadorian Embassy in central London.

    865 days since the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) ruled in a majority decision that Assange was being detained inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London arbitrarily and was allowed to leave.

    READ MORE: UN Ruling on Assange's Illegal Detention Explained

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a copy of a U.N. ruling as he makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, Britain February 5, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a copy of a U.N. ruling as he makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, Britain February 5, 2016.

    396 days since the allegations were dropped by Swedish prosecutors, but the Wikileaks founder would still get arrested if he left the embassy's premises — by the UK police — for failing to surrender to the court in 2012.

    158 days since Assange was granted Ecuadorian citizenship and subsequently the UK was asked to recognize the whistleblower as a diplomatic agent. Had the British agreed — it would have given Assange immunity to finally leave the embassy.

    However, the UK refused the request, meaning he remains confined to the Ecuadorian Embassy, which has been found "dangerous physically and mentally" and "a clear infringement of his human right to healthcare."

    Placard with the slogan "We are all Assange" written in Spanish below another that reads "Ecuador, country of freedom" on the railings outside the Ecuadorian embassy in central London on June 21, 2012, where Assange is still holed up seeking political asylum.
    © AFP 2018 / Carl Court
    Placard with the slogan "We are all Assange" written in Spanish below another that reads "Ecuador, country of freedom" on the railings outside the Ecuadorian embassy in central London on June 21, 2012, where Assange is still holed up seeking political asylum.

    83 days since the whistleblower's access to the Internet was cut off "in order to prevent any potential harm."

    "The government of Ecuador has suspended the systems that allows Julian Assange to communicate with the world outside of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London… The measure was adopted due to Assange not complying with a written promise which he made with the government in late 2017, whereby he was obliged not to send messages which entailed interference in relation to other states," the government of Ecuador said in a statement.

    Julian Assange fears extradition to the United States to be prosecuted for espionage after his website leaked classified US data.

    Topic:
    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange case (71)

