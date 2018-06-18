Register
22:07 GMT +318 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian Police use a water cannon as they clash with refugee squatters who had occupied a small square in central Rome, Italy August 24, 2017

    Italy, Greece to Shoulder Germany’s Refugee Burden Under CDU Plans - Die Linke

    © REUTERS / Yara Nardi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    201

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer’s general plan on Germany’s migration policy will place a greater and "unacceptable" burden of accepting refugees on recipient countries like Italy and Greece, Alexander Neu, a member of the Bundestag from the left-wing Die Linke party, told Sputnik on Monday.

    Seehofer, who is a leader of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union, on Monday gave Merkel two weeks to find a European solution to end an influx of asylum seekers, otherwise, he will order border police to turn back migrants, a challenge which the German leader accepted.

    "The proposal of Mr. Seehofer is completely unacceptable due to the fact that the EU member states on the southern front like Italy and Greece would have to burden the migration on their own," Neu said.

    According to the German lawmaker, if the interior minister would try to defy Merkel, she could be forced to fire him in a move that could potentially lead to a "huge government crisis in Germany and within the EU."

    READ MORE: Germany's Merkel Accepts 2-Week Ultimatum From CSU Amid Migrant Row — Reports

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for another round of pre-talks on forming a new German government at the headquarters of her Christian Democratic Union in Berlin Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Michael Kappeler
    Merkel's 'Destiny Day': German Chancellor Takes Her Refugee Headache to EU Level
    CDU and CSU, traditionally allies, have differences in approaches to migration policy, with the Bavarian party calling for stricter measures to tackle migration.

    Seehofer has plans to send back asylum seekers registered in other EU states to these respective countries, while Merkel has been seeking more time to hammer out an EU-wide solution to Europe's migration crisis and make deals with Italy and Greece, which are the main recipients of cross-Mediterranean migrants, to take back some migrants who made their way into Germany. The CDU has asked the CSU to delay tougher rules until after this month's European Council summit.

    Related:

    Migrant Boat Row 'Macron's Test' to New Italian Government - Professor
    Italy's Deputy PM Slams NGO For Calling Him Fascist For Banning Migrant Ships
    Aquarius Migrants to Dock in Spain's Valencia Sunday Morning - Port Authorities
    Tags:
    migrants, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Greece, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse