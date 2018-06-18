Register
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    Bavaria's 'Tough Dog' Reportedly Set to Lead Germany’s Federal Refugee Agency

    Europe
    The German government agency in charge of migrant-related issues is reportedly set to receive a “tough” new director after his predecessor was fired over a corruption scandal.

    Hans-Eckhard Sommer, a member of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria and an ally of German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, is about to be appointed as chief of the country’s Federal Office of Migration and Refugees (BAMF), DPA and Focus Online report citing anonymous government sources.

    According to Deutsche Welle, Sommer is known as a “tough dog” (harte Hund) among the government officials, and is currently “responsible for foreigner and asylum law” at the Bavarian Ministry of Interior.

    The new prospective BAMF chief reportedly favors swift deportations of failed asylum seekers and a more thorough screening of refugees for possible terrorist connections.

    In this March 12, 2018 photo, from left, Olaf Scholz, acting chairman of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, and the chairman of the German Christian Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer, arrive for a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn, file
    'I Can't Work With The Woman': Minister Slams Merkel Amid Refugee Row – Report
    The German Interior Ministry, however, declined to “speculate” on this development.

    Earlier, Seehofer fired BAMF head Jutta Cordt and her deputy Ralph Tiesler following the corruption scandal which erupted after several employees at the BAMF's Bremen office were accused of taking bribes in exchange for granting asylum to around 1,200 refugees who did not meet acceptance criteria.

    The German Interior Ministry also confirmed that at least two extremists managed to enter the country by manipulating the application processing system at the BAMF Bremen office.

    READ MORE: German Police Suspect Terror Plot, Large Amount of Toxin Found in Migrant's Flat

    On June 4, the German Free Democratic Party (FDP) asked the Bundestag to create a committee dedicated to finding those responsible for the asylum management scandal, echoing a similar request made by the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in May, when the latter demanded an investigation into the government’s migration policy.

    Since 2015, Europe has been struggling to cope with the effects of hard-to-control immigration, with hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

