Bus Rams Into Concert Goers in Netherlands, at Least One Killed - Police (PHOTO)

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning during the "Pinkpop" festival that was held in Limberg province in the southern Netherlands on June 15-17.

Four people were hit by a bus at a music festival in the Netherlands, local police said, adding that the incident left one person killed and three others injured.

"At around 4:00 AM, a bus rammed into four people on Menshegger Road in #Landgraaf. Three people were seriously injured and one person was killed," the Limburg police tweeted.

Police said that the vehicle, which the local media described as a small white bus, drove away from the scene. The operation to capture the perpetrator is ongoing.

Emergency authorities have sent an alert to cell phones in the area warning people to be on the lookout for a Fiat Diablo that has 257 on its license plate.

