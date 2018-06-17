Greek Right-Wing Golden Dawn Party Refutes Rumors It Plans to Capture Parliament

ATHENS (Sputnik) – The Greek right-wing party Golden Dawn refuted on Sunday remarks of Speaker of the country’s parliament Nikos Voutsis about party’s alleged plans to capture the parliament building.

"Everything said by Voutsis is a lie and slander and he will have to hold an account to the justice, which must be above any political power. There were no plans of an organized attack, no storm troops of the Golden Dawn. There were ordinary demonstrators including families with children holding Greek flags," the party said in a press release.

The party added that the storm troops of the Golden Dawn were existing only in "Voutsis’ fantasy."

Earlier in the day, Athens and Skopje signed the final agreement on the new constitutional name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), which will have a new name – the Republic of North Macedonia, or Severna Makedonija in Macedonian.

Greece's PM Survives No Confidence Vote in Parliament - Reports

On Saturday, a demonstration was held near the parliament’s building with its participants criticizing the recently reached agreement between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the name of the latter country. During the demonstration, several people tried to get into the parliament but were stopped by police. Voutsis accused the Golden Dawn of planning to capture the parliament with its storm troops.

On Friday, a Golden Dawn lawmaker Konstantinos Barbarousis called on the Greek army to stage a coup in order to prevent the country’s leadership from signing the final agreement with FYROM. The lawmaker was deprived of the mandate and subjected to a criminal case.