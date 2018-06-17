Woman Screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attacks People in French Supermarket - Reports

A knife-wielding woman, who attacked people in southern France, has been arrested by the local police, the AFP news agency reported Sunday.

The incident occurred at 10:30 a.m. local time in a supermarket in the French town of La Seyne-sur-Mer. According to witnesses, the woman, who reportedly wore a black dress and shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the attack, managed to injure a shopper and a cashier. The cashier was hit in the eyes, while the shopper sustained a chest injury.

According to the local police, who managed to arrest the assailant, the woman may have a mental disorder. An investigation was launched into the incident.

The attacker was reportedly born in France in 1994 and was not previously known to the intelligence services. The local police is currently searching her house, checking whether she had links to Daesh*.

Earlier this week, the AFP reported that the anti-terrorist police arrested two men suspected of preparing an attack in the name of the Daesh group.

* Daesh [Islamic State, ISIL, IS] — a terrorist organization banned in Russia.