Register
23:57 GMT +316 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    4,500 pairs of shoes are laid out in front of the European Parliament in Brussels ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting by AVAAZ members on Monday, May 28, 2018. The AVAAZ campaign, Palestinian Lives Matter, are highlighting the Gaza tragedy with 4,500 pairs of shoes representing one pair for every life lost in this conflict in the last decade, in front of where ministers enter the Parliament building

    ‘Europe United’: Answering Trump’s ‘America First’ Tweet Rhetoric

    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    Europe
    Get short URL
    311

    As Washington circles the wagons with increasingly isolationist rhetoric, EU nations are increasingly recognizing the need to respond.

    FILES) In this file photo taken on March 17, 2015 a worker packs coils for delivery at the production site of a German steel company in Salzgitter. Imposed stiff tariffs by the United States on European, Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminium, that have come into effect on June 1, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Tobias SCHWARZ
    Trump Tariff War Accelerates Disintegration of Atlantic Alliance - Analysts
    EU members noting the increasingly isolationist rhetoric of the administration of US President Donald Trump are moving to unify policy and sentiment, as pointed to by the recent exhortations of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas who, in an earlier speech in Berlin, stated that the bloc must "change its own mentality" in a time when the world "needs more Europe, not less Europe."

    In a fiery speech Maas observed that, under Trump, global relationships fostered over decades are being erased "in the time it takes to write a tweet," in reference to the US president's habit of making wide-ranging statements on US and foreign policy by use of a social media platform.

    "Under President Trump, the Atlantic has become wider," Maas noted, cited by the BBC.

    The German foreign minister called for EU member nations to increase cooperation, asserting that the "US administration overtly calls our values and interests into question."

    Said to be partly in response to Trump's sudden withdrawal from a previously agreed-upon G7 statement of unity last week, Mass — taking a more vigorous pro-EU tone — suggested that the bloc "bundle its strength" and that Berlin engage in a "radical closing of ranks" with Paris as a means to counter increasing right-wing and nationalist political movements within member nations that are threatening governments with becoming "radicalized by nationalism, populism and chauvinism."

    EU observers were quick to note the shift in the top German official's manner.

    "It was a […] surprising tone for a German foreign minister to take," according to European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) analyst Jonathan Hackenbroich, who noted that Maas "said it himself in the speech: he [Maas] never thought he would make such a speech at some point, especially on trans-Atlantic relations," according to an ECFR tweet.

    Maas also floated an EU minimum wage as a means of limiting unemployment levels in member states bordering the Mediterranean Sea, and went so far as to propose the equalization of corporate taxes across the economic bloc, a move with widespread popular support but viewed as political poison by multinational corporations operating in Europe.

    The increased anger in the German foreign minister's speech is said to be in line with his support for the policies of his boss, Chancellor Angela Merkel, currently locked in a profound political struggle to reach consensus within the Reichstag and the EU on immigration and the European Stability Mechanism, two hot-button topics seen by many as driving a wedge between the bloc's member states.

    Related:

    Stop 'Russia Bashing': EU Turns to Russia Amid Tariff Spat with Washington
    US Senators Introduce Bill Requiring Congressional Approval of Any Tariff Policy
    Koch Brothers-Funded Political Groups Declare War on Trump’s Tariff Policies
    Tags:
    US import tariffs, tweetstorm, immigration, G7, European Stability Mechanism (ESM), European Council on Foreign Relations, European Union, EU, Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, Heiko Maas, Mediterranean Sea, France, Germany, US, European Union, EU, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Russian national team before the World Cup group stage match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse