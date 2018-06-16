UK PM May Upset by Upskirting Bill Defeat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she was upset by the parliament’s failure on Friday to pass a bill criminalizing taking photos up victim’s clothing.

"Upskirting is an invasion of privacy which leaves victims feeling degraded and distressed. I am disappointed the Bill didn't make progress in the Commons today, and I want to see these measures pass through Parliament — with government support – soon," she tweeted.

Justice Secretary David Gauke also said he was upset about the lack of progress on the government-backed legislation, which would have covered England and Wales, but promised to reform it.

Earlier, UK Justice Minister Lucy Frazer said, "making 'upskirting' a specific offence, we are sending a clear message that this behavior will not be tolerated, and that perpetrators will be properly punished."

Currently only in Scotland 'upskirting' is already a specific offence. In England and Wales existing criminal law does not necessarily cover every instance of 'upskirting.'

The bill was put to vote in House of Commons after a campaign by a woman whose case was dropped because of insufficient grounds to prosecute her violators for voyeurism. It was blocked by a Tory lawmaker.