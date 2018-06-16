Russia Warns UK Lack of Cooperation Hurts Spy Poisoning Probe

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK authorities ignore Russia’s calls for cooperation in probing attacks on its citizens, which may hurt investigation and allow those culpable to walk free, the Russian Embassy said.

Russia has been vying for a role in the inquiry into the poisoning of its ex-spy and his daughter found slumped on a park bench in Salisbury on March 4. Another Russian, Aeroflot airline’s deputy CEO Nikolai Glushkov, died in London days later and is believed by Scotland Yard to have been murdered.

"The UK continues to demonstrate a zero level of cooperation in these high-profile investigations. We think this damages police and judicial activities that aim to find truth and see justice done," an Embassy spokesperson said.

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov G7 Statement Shows UK's Accusations Against Russia in Skripal Case Baseless - Embassy

He stressed London had not responded to multiple offers of help by the Embassy and Russia’s chief prosecutor in the probes. Specifically, the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia has deepened the rift between Moscow and London.

Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in Salisbury on March 4. The UK authorities were quick to blame Russia for orchestrating the Skripals' poisoning with what is believed by London to be the A234 nerve agent. Russia has refuted having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London.