Register
22:20 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UK police

    Young Muslim Woman Who Used 'Tea Party' Code to Describe UK Terror Attack Jailed

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    A 22-year-old British woman has been jailed for life after admitting she planned to stab people at random after her sister's boyfriend was killed while fighting for Daesh in Syria. Rizlaine Boular was shot and wounded during a police raid hours before the planned attack.

    Boular shouted 'f*** you" at police who shot her three times when they burst into her home in North West London as she prepared to carry out the knife attack near the Houses of Parliament.

    A search of her home unearthed a large amount of Daesh propaganda including a copy of the organization's French magazine Dar al Islam which featured an article on the Paris attacks of Nov 2015 and an image of the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey in Dec 2016.

    READ MORE: UK Police Shot Woman, Now She is Convicted of Terror Plot Along With Sister

    Boular was jailed for life on Friday, June 15, with a minimum tariff of 16 years for preparing acts of terrorism and her Moroccan-born mother Mina Dich, 44, was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to the same offense.

    Judge Mark Dennis told Boular it was a "wicked act" which could have caused irreparable damage to people if she had not been stopped by the security services.

    He said Dich bore a "heavy responsibility" for leading two of her daughters down the path of terrorism.

    Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC told the Old Bailey Boular planned to attack people at random near the Palace of Westminster on April 27 2017.

    "This would have been an attack that would at the very least have caused widespread panic, but was intended to involve the infliction of serious injury and death," Mr Atkinson told the court.

    The attack was planned for a date a month after a van and knife attack at Westminster which led to the deaths of five people including a police officer. That attacker was gunned down by police.

    Mr. Atkinson said Rizlaine planned the attack after her younger sister Safaa, 18, was

    Safaa's boyfriend Naweed Hussain — who she met online- was killed by a drone strike in Raqqa in early April 2017.

    The court heard police and MI5 bugged Safaa's home in Vauxhall, South London, and recorded her reaction when she learned of his death on April 4.

    Safaa wept and was comforted by her mother and sister.

    "You know this increases your ranks as well as a wife, a widow," Rizlaine told her sister.

    "How can I live now?" Said Safaa.

    "He's waiting for you," said Rizlaine.

    Safaa was arrested a few days later but she remained in phone contact with her sister and mother and they began to use a special code to refer to the knife attack that Rizlaine was planning.

    The two sisters referred to it as an "English tea party" with an Alice In Wonderland theme and Rizlaine referred to herself as the "Mad Hatter".

    Boular's lawyer Imran Khan QC said she had a "difficult childhood" and witnessed domestic violence growing up.

    He said Rizlaine had also been in an abusive relationship with a man and had two children who were taken into care.

    Mr. Khan said she was fired from her job in a sales firm after she started wearing a hijab and it was this incident which caused her to turn to radical Islam.

    When her attempts to move to Syria were thwarted she began preparing for the attack, knowing it would lead to her death at the hands of armed police and to "martyrdom".

    "There appeared to be no way to leave the country. The only thing she could be sure of was her Muslim faith…she believed she would achieve martyrdom.   Rizlaine Boular embarked on this course of conduct because she wanted to die, she knew that as soon as she used a knife near the Palace of Westminster the police would shoot her," said Mr. Khan.

    READ MORE: Three Women Charged With Plotting Terror Attack in UK — London Police

    Boular was born in Britain but her father was Moroccan. Her parents moved to Britain in the 1990s.

    The sentencing of a third defendant — Khawla Barghouthi, 21 — was adjourned until next week. She had admitted failing to alert the authorities and may face deportation to her native Tunisia.

    Safaa will be sentenced later this year.

    Tags:
    terror attack, plot, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse