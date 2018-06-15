Spain Could Extradite Several Migrants From Aquarius Rescue Ship - Minister

MADRID (Sputnik) - Madrid could extradite several migrants, who are moving toward Spain aboard the Aquarius rescue ship and two other vessels, Spanish Education Minister Isabel Celaa said Friday.

"As for people aboard Aquarius. Spain cannot deny anything. We work in the same way, as Europe does. We are the border of Europe. The only exemption here is that there has been a single act of solidarity in regards to 629 people in the Mediterranean… We cannot rule out anything," Celaa, who is also the governmental spokesperson, said answering a question about potential extradition of some migrants.

The official stressed that economic migrants are not refugees, adding that the problems surrounding the Aquarius-related crisis are the problems of Europe, but not of Spain, Greece or Italy.

On Sunday, Italy refused to accept Aquarius, carrying migrants rescued in the Mediterranean. The Spanish authorities then said they were ready to let the Aquarius dock in its eastern port. At the moment, Aquarius along with Orione and Dattilo ships are carrying about 630 migrants toward the Spanish coast.

European countries have been experiencing a severe migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The majority of migrants come to the Mediterranean countries, such as Spain and Italy, by sea.