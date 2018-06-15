Register
18:55 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 15, 2018

    Macron Rejects Migration "Axis" With Italy, Germany, Austria at Talks With Conte

    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    202

    The meeting between the new Italian prime minister and the French president was jeopardized by a war of words following Rome's decision to deny vessel carrying some 600 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean entry to its ports.

    On Migration Policy

    During the press conference after the meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, French President Emmanuel Macron noted that talks of "axis" countries on migration are a reminder of "Europe's unfortunate past history," referring to the earlier statement of Austrian Chancellor Kurz that German, Austrian and Italian interior ministers form "axis" against illegal immigration.

    "You were talking about an axis. I don't trust these catchphrases which did not bring us luck in the course of history," the French president said.

    Speaking further on German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer's proposal to work with Austria and Italy at the ministerial level on migration, Macron stressed that "a country becomes committed through the words of its head of government or it head of state."

    "Italy has a head of government, France has a head of state, Germany has a head of government. If countries are to agree on something, it should be at that level, because they only answer to their people," he added.

    According to Macron, the EU lacks solidarity and efficiency concerning migration. He added that the European borders must have better protection, whereas the mechanism of granting asylum must be unified. French president further pointed out that Europe's response to migration crisis was outdated and reform was needed.

    Italian prime minister, in turn, agreed with his "friend Emmanuel" Macron and vowed to propose "radical paradigm change" in the EU's handling of migration issues. He also called for the European states to concentrate the EU's processing of migrants' asylum claims in the countries of origin and transit.

    "We should create European centres in the countries of departure," Conte stressed, referring to the countries in Africa and the Middle East that have seen an exodus of their population towards Europe.

    The meeting between French and Italian head of states comes amid a bitter row between the countries over Rome's refusal to accept Aquarius rescue vessel with over 600 migrants aboard.

    On Eurozone

    As for financial matters, Macron expressed hope to achieve an agreement on the eurozone banking union in the "coming weeks".

    Italian prime minister stressed that Rome was in favour of making progress on risk-sharing in economic governance of the eurozone.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse