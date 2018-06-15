French Railway Workers to Continue Strike Against Reform in July - Union Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French railway workers will continue the strike against the government-led reform of the monopolist railway operator SNCF in July, the secretary general of the CGT Cheminots union said Friday.

"[The strike will] continue in July," Laurent Brun said, as quoted by the France Info broadcaster, adding

Brun added that it was unclear how long the new protest would last.

French National Assembly Passes Rail Reform Bill Amid Ongoing Strikes

The rolling strike began in April and was expected to continue until the end of June.

The unions are worried that the change of status may lead to the privatization of the company, although the government has repeatedly stressed it would not happen.

On Thursday, the French Senate gave its final approval to the reform, which envisages opening the sector up to competition, an end to the hiring of new workers with special perks from 2020 onward, and the change of the legal status of the company.