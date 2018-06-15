Register
15 June 2018
    A staff member of French state-owned railway company SNCF stands on a platform inside the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris, France, April 26, 2016 during a one-day strike by French railway unions workers to protest working conditions and wages.

    French Railway Workers to Continue Strike Against Reform in July - Union Head

    © REUTERS / Jacky Naegelen
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French railway workers will continue the strike against the government-led reform of the monopolist railway operator SNCF in July, the secretary general of the CGT Cheminots union said Friday.

    "[The strike will] continue in July," Laurent Brun said, as quoted by the France Info broadcaster, adding 

    Brun added that it was unclear how long the new protest would last.

    The rolling strike began in April and was expected to continue until the end of June.

    The unions are worried that the change of status may lead to the privatization of the company, although the government has repeatedly stressed it would not happen.

    On Thursday, the French Senate gave its final approval to the reform, which envisages opening the sector up to competition, an end to the hiring of new workers with special perks from 2020 onward, and the change of the legal status of the company.

