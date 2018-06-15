Belgian Minister Hails Italy's Refusal to Accept Refugee Rescue Ship

Italy and Malta refused to grant access to a rescue ship Aquarius carrying over 600 migrants, which caused a Europe-wide row over the fate of the refugees aboard.

Belgian Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Theo Francken expressed his support for Italy concerning the country's decision to deny entry in its port to Aquarius, ship carrying migrants rescued in the Mediterranean.

"It's good that Italy starts rejecting migrants and no longer allows them to come to Sicily," Francken noted as quoted by the Belga news agency.

He went on saying that Italy's current stance will prevent the influx of refugees and reduce mafia's revenues as well.

READ MORE: France Ready to Accept Migrants From Aquarius Ship Amid Standoff With Italy

Previously, the minister faced sharp criticism over his statement that migrants have enough money to pay for hotel rooms. Referring to refugees, Francken said that "many of these people are willing to pay 10,000 euros to get here," and it is therefore "naive to say that they are not able to pay 50 euros for a hotel room."

© REUTERS / Tony Gentile/File Photo Spain Accepts Aquarius Migrant Ship Amid Italy-France Dispute

On June 10, Italy closed its ports to the Aquarius ship, saying that Malta was the closest port to accommodate the vessel, whereas the Maltese authorities also denied entry to its ports.

Later, Spain agreed to let the Aquarius dock in its eastern port of Valencia. On board of the Aquarius are now 51 women, 45 men and 10 children. The rest of the migrants were transferred to Italy's Orione ship and patrol vessel Dattilo. The refugees are expected to arrive in the port of Valencia on Saturday evening.