Belgian Minister Hails Italy's Refusal to Accept Refugee Rescue Ship

Belgian Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Theo Francken expressed his support for Italy concerning the country's decision to deny entry in its port to Aquarius, ship carrying migrants rescued in the Mediterranean.
"It's good that Italy starts rejecting migrants and no longer allows them to come to Sicily," Francken noted as quoted by the Belga news agency.
He went on saying that Italy's current stance will prevent the influx of refugees and reduce mafia's revenues as well.
READ MORE: France Ready to Accept Migrants From Aquarius Ship Amid Standoff With Italy
Previously, the minister faced sharp criticism over his statement that migrants have enough money to pay for hotel rooms. Referring to refugees, Francken said that "many of these people are willing to pay 10,000 euros to get here," and it is therefore "naive to say that they are not able to pay 50 euros for a hotel room."
Later, Spain agreed to let the Aquarius dock in its eastern port of Valencia. On board of the Aquarius are now 51 women, 45 men and 10 children. The rest of the migrants were transferred to Italy's Orione ship and patrol vessel Dattilo. The refugees are expected to arrive in the port of Valencia on Saturday evening.
All comments
Show new comments (0)