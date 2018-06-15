'Rubbish': Senior CSU Lawmaker Slams Reports of End of Alliance Between CDU, CSU

Spokesman for the German broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk refuted the reports about the news that German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has announced the end of patrliamentary alliance between the CSU and its sister party CDU, headed by Chancellor Merkel.
Earlier, Reuters reported that the Hessischer Rundfunk in its twitter account spoke about an internal e-mail from German federal state of Hessen's Minister-president Volker Bouffier from the CDU who told the media that German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had announced the end of patrliamentary alliance between the CSU and the CDU.
