'Rubbish': Senior CSU Lawmaker Slams Reports of End of Alliance Between CDU, CSU

Over the past few days, reports have been circulating in the media that the coalition between the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is on the brink of collapse because of the differences on the German migration policy.

Spokesman for the German broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk refuted the reports about the news that German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has announced the end of patrliamentary alliance between the CSU and its sister party CDU, headed by Chancellor Merkel.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the Hessischer Rundfunk in its twitter account spoke about an internal e-mail from German federal state of Hessen's Minister-president Volker Bouffier from the CDU who told the media that German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had announced the end of patrliamentary alliance between the CSU and the CDU.