Mixed Reactions to UK PM Reportedly Backing Postmen Flying England Flag for WC

"Only in #England is it regarded to be offensive to fly the National flag," a critic on Twitter said in reference to postal workers in Britain stopped from attaching national flags to their cars, bikes and trollies.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly commented on the ban by the Royal Mail postal service, which announced it wouldn't allow St. George's flags flown on its vehicles.

A spokesman for Mrs. May said that she "believes everybody should be able to show their support" for Gareth Southgate's team, and she "hopes for a way to be found to allow people to do that," according to The Telegraph.

Reactions to the statement and the ban poured on social media.

Only in #England is it regarded to be offensive to fly the National flag. In almost every other country (I include #Wales & #Scotland) it is regarded as patriotic



In the #USA it is almost mandatory to have the flag flying in your garden. — Neil Asher (@NeilNeilasher) June 15, 2018

Our brave leader. — F**Ke EU (@FawkeEU) June 15, 2018​

Liar May really wants the postmen to fly EU flags because she is a Remainer.



Remember this important point: Staying in the EU means that the UK will eventually become part of a federal super state — the UK won't exist anymore as a sovereign country. — Max Gomila (@max1e6) June 15, 2018​

It’s some sad state of affairs when a country’s own leader is somehow given faint praise (despite protests & objections from some quarters) for supporting the people of the country flying their own country flag during a sporting event.

Stop the f******g world, I want to get off — AsiaFlyer (@asiaflyer888) June 15, 2018​

Then pass a law

It is not an offence to fly your flag

British and proud — rose garden (@Vernon4Vernon) June 15, 2018​

We are proud of our country and the Saint George Cross should be flow anywhere people wish to fly it in England. It is our national flag for gods sake. — ActiveForPlymouth (@Active4Plymouth) June 14, 2018​

Right now.. embarrassed at what England has become.. — Obi #MPsNeedBalls (@ObiWokKanobe) June 15, 2018​

Royal Mail's policy has been in place for several years, and according to the company spokesperson "it has a duty of care both to all employees and to members of the public" so the flags "should not be flown on vehicles." National insignia could be hazardous if removed from the vans, the service said.

England is the only UK team that qualified for the 2018 World Cup. The Three Lions supporters in the UK are set to watch their team play against Tunisia on June 18 in their first World Cup match.