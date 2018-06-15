Register
12:04 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants walk in a refugee camp in Grande-Synthe, northern France. (File)

    French Police Mistreat Migrant Children Before Sending Them to Italy - Charity

    © AFP 2018 / PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Migrant children claimed that French border police detained and humiliated them before forcing them to return to Italy, a fresh report by Oxfam charity organization read.

    "Oxfam staff and partners recount cases where border guards have cut the soles off the shoes of child migrants or stolen their phone SIM cards. In one case, a very young Eritrean girl was forced to walk back across the border along a road with no pavement carrying her 40-day-old baby," the Oxfam report published on Thursday read.

    READ MORE: Italy to Pursue Hardline Migration Policy Despite Standoff With France — Lega

    The charity added that at least 16,500 migrants, a quarter of which are children, crossed the Italian-French border near the Italian town of Ventimiglia during the last nine months. Staying for months and years in reception centers, migrant children have no opportunity to attend school, reunite with their family members or gain information about how to claim asylum, the charity said.

    Italian border police officers escort sub Saharan men on their way to a relocation center, after arriving in the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel at the port of Augusta, in Sicily, Italy, with hundreds of migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Big EU Division to Blame for France-Italy Migrant Boat Row – Analyst
    Oxfam concluded by urging the EU member states to equally share 'the responsibility' for accommodating refugees and calling on the French authorities "to stop illegally returning children to Italy and to put an end to the illegitimate practices by French police and border guards."

    Earlier this week, several Italian charities accused French border police of falsifying young migrants' birth dates in order to send them back to Italy. Under the Dublin Regulation, minor asylum seekers can not be sent back to Italy if they request to stay in France, while adult refugees can only claim asylum in the first European country they arrive in.

    The report came a day after a French-Italian standoff, when French President Emmanuel Macron slammed Italy for its decision to deny entry to the Aquarius, which carried over 600 migrants saved in the Mediterranean. The criticism sparked strong objections from Rome, which repeatedly said that Italy is not to be turned into Europe's "refugee camp" while the neighboring countries close borders and defend their frontiers with weapons.

    Related:

    France Ready to Accept Migrants From Aquarius Ship Amid Standoff With Italy
    Spain Accepts Aquarius Migrant Ship Amid Italy-France Dispute
    Italy Becoming a Sovereign Country Again – MEP on Migrant Boat Row With France
    Tags:
    police, migrants, Oxfam, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fans Celebrate Opening Day of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia
    Fans Celebrate Opening Day of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse