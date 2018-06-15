Register
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    Merkel's EU-Wide Take on Migrant Crisis Makes Reasonable Solution Unlikely – AfD

    © AFP 2018 / Christof Stache
    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A reasonable solution to Europe's migrant crisis is unlikely to be found in the near future as German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues to favor an EU-wide solution to the issue, Rene Springer, a Bundestag member from the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party (AfD), told Sputnik on Thursday.

    During a meeting on Wednesday night, according to the Deutsche Welle newspaper, Merkel and Seehofer failed to reach a compromise on the latter’s proposal for asylum seekers to be sent from Germany's border if they had already been refused asylum, or had applied for asylum elsewhere in the European Union. The reports followed a meeting between Merkel and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who jointly stated that protection of EU borders meant finding a common European response to combat undocumented migration.

    READ MORE: EU, Russia Need Joint Security System to Keep 'Islamic Extremism at Bay' — AfD

    "I can hardly imagine that there will be a reasonable solution to the migration issue today or in the next few days. Angela Merkel has so far held on too strongly to a European solution. She cannot give this position up now without losing face," Springer said.

    US ambassador to Germany Richard Allen Grenell stands beside a wreath in Berlin, Germany, May 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Calls to Expel US Ambassador to Berlin After His Remarks Unjustified - AfD
    Springer welcomed the initiative of regional cooperation between Rome, Berlin, and Vienna on tackling undocumented migration, proposed by Kurz on Wednesday during a joint press conference with Seehofer, during which the latter also confirmed Germany’s interest in the proposal.

    "The Vienna-Berlin-Rome axis would be a first and very important step to stop illegal migration to the EU. National border security and European border security are not mutually exclusive, but complement each other," he noted.

    Europe has seen a major influx of immigrants and refugees since 2015. According to Europol, over 90 percent of migrants traveling to the European Union sought help of criminal groups to reach Europe. Germany is one of the preferred destinations for irregular migrants traveling to Europe, along with Sweden and the United Kingdom.

